The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
Basel, May 14, 2020 — Data from more than 110 abstracts, including Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials, will be presented during the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program and the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress. The ASCO and EHA meetings will be held May 29-31, and June 11-14, respectively.
“We are living in a world of uncertainty, but cancer won’t wait. Now, more than ever, we need to continue to be bold together. Our data at ASCO and EHA highlight our unique approach to harnessing the power of multiple treatment platforms to deliver transformative medicines to people living with cancer and blood disorders,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “We look forward to ‘seeing’ everyone virtually at the congresses and helping participants access key data and information through our dedicated congress portals.”
Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO:
In addition, TheraP, sponsored by the Australian & New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, comparing investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 to cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) progressing after docetaxel, will be presented:
Key highlights of data accepted by EHA:
More information, including the list of Novartis-sponsored abstracts, and access to the presentations for registered participants will be available on https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/ASCO20, starting on May 28, and on https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/EHA25, by June 11.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
** Tabrecta is an oral and selective MET inhibitor licensed to Novartis by Incyte Corporation in 2009. Under the Agreement, Incyte granted Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.
*** Lutathera is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company.
**** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and commercialization outside the United States.
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
| Anja von Treskow
Novartis External Communications
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile)
anja.von_treskow@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
| Julie Masow
Novartis Oncology Media Relations
+1 862 778 7220 (direct)
+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)
julie.masow@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
|Central
|North America
|Samir Shah
|+41 61 324 7944
|Sloan Simpson
|+1 862 778 5052
|Pierre-Michel Bringer
|+41 61 324 1065
|Cory Twining
|+1 862 778 3258
|Thomas Hungerbuehler
|+41 61 324 8425
|Isabella Zinck
|+41 61 324 7188
Novartis International AG
Basel, SWITZERLAND
NOVARTIS logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: