As previously announced on 18 April 2019, 23 December 2020 and 10 January 2020, Mr. Jens Gisle Schnelle, CFO of Team Tankers International Ltd. (the "Company"), has on certain conditions been granted equity awards in the Company as a part of his incentive program. Mr. Schnelle has today received 330,000 shares (the "Vested Shares") and 200,000 options have vested (the "Vested Options"). The Vested Options have an exercise price of NOK 6.00 and expires 14 May 2021.

Mr. Schnelle has not paid any cash consideration for the Vested Shares or the Vested Options. Following the distribution of the Vested Shares and Vested Options, Mr. Schnelle holds (1) 331,075 shares in the Company and (2) options to acquire 200,000 shares in the Company.





The Company has issued to date a total of 209,578,173 shares of which 6,596,894 shares are held by the Company as treasury shares.





Hans Feringa: President and CEO

Jens Gisle Schnelle: CFO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act