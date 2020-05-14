Amsterdam, 14 mei 2020 - Kiadis Pharma NV ("Kiadis Pharma" of de "Onderneming") (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf gericht op onderzoek in de klinische fase, kondigt aan dat drie presentaties over het Kiadis K-NK celtherapieprogramma, zijn geaccepteerd voor presentatie tijdens de (virtuele) editie van het 25e European Hematology Association (EHA) Congres dat plaatsvindt van 11 - 14 juni 2020.

De EHA-presentaties zijn nu beschikbaar op www.ehaweb.org. Details van de presentaties zijn als volgt:

· Presentatie #S284: Deze presentatie laat op basis van klinische studieresultaten zien dat FC21-NK cellen langdurig aanwezig zijn in de patient.

Details van de presentatie

Titel: Early-phase Clinical Trials of Adoptive Transfer of Hyperfunctional NK Cells Expanded Ex Vivo with IL-21 Demonstrate Functional, Phenotypic, and Haplotype-specific evidence of in vivo persistence

Presentator: Dean Lee, MD, PhD

Sessietitel: Immunotherapy – Clinical

· Presentatie #EP1487: Deze poster laat zien dat K-NK cell product geproduceerd met zowel FC21 en PM21 product verschilt van niet-geëxpandeerde NK-cellen, zowel wat betreft fenotype als genexpressie. en zeer cytotoxisch zijn, met verhoogde niveaus van cytokinen.

Details van de presentatie

Titel: Deep Characterization of MBIL21 Ex Vivo-expanded NK Cells Using Mass Cytometry, Functional Assays, and RNA Sequencing Establishes Product Consistency Across Different Manufacturing Sites and Systems

Presentator: Dean Lee, MD, PhD

Sessietitel: Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination - Biology & Translational Research

· Presentatie #EP585: Deze poster bevat klinische gegevens van R / R AML-patiënten met infecties, die behandeld zijn met FC21-NK in een fase I / II-studie.

Details van de presentatie

Titel: Clinical and Radiologic Resolution of Infections During Treatment with MBIL-21-expanded CD56Bright/CD16Bright NK Cells in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML)

Presentator: Lucia Mariano da Rocha Silla, MD, PhD

Sessietitel: Acute myeloid leukemia – Clinical

Over de K-NK-celtherapie van Kiadis Pharma

Het K-NK-platform van Kiadis Pharma is ontworpen om krachtige NK-cellen te leveren om patiënten te kunnen helpen zonder dat genetische manipulatie nodig is. De programma's van Kiadis Pharma bestaan uit direct beschikbare en voor elke patiënt apart gemaakte donor-NK-celtherapieproducten voor de behandeling van hematologische en solide tumoren als aanvullende en zelfstandige therapieën.

De PM21-deeltjestechnologie maakt verbeterde ex vivo-expansie en activering van cytotoxische NK-cellen mogelijk, waardoor meerdere infusies met hoge doses kunnen worden toegediend. Het eigen platform voor direct beschikbare NK-cellen van Kiadis Pharma is gebaseerd op NK-cellen van unieke, universele donoren en maakt het mogelijk om NK-celtherapieproducten snel en goedkoop beschikbaar te maken voor een brede patiëntpopulatie in een groot aantal indicaties.

Kiadis Pharma ontwikkelt K-NK002 als een aanvullende immunotherapie naast HSCT, en K-NK003 voor de behandeling van terugkerende of refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie. Daarnaast heeft Kiadis Pharma preklinische programma's waarin NK-celtherapie voor de behandeling van solide tumoren wordt geëvalueerd.

Over Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is opgericht in 1997 en heeft zich ontwikkeld tot een volledig geïntegreerd biofarmaceutisch bedrijf dat zich richt op de ontwikkeling van innovatieve therapieën voor patiënten met levensbedreigende ziekten. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Amsterdam, en Kiadis Pharma is tevens actief in de Verenigde Staten. Het bedrijf heeft een revolutionaire benadering van geneeskunde, waarbij de natuurlijke kracht van de mens en ons collectieve immuunsysteem benut worden om de beste cellen voor leven te verkrijgen. Kiadis Pharma is sinds 2 juli 2015 onder het symbool KDS genoteerd aan de beurzen van Euronext Amsterdam en Euronext Brussels. Meer informatie vindt u op www.kiadis.com.

Dit persbericht vormt een vertaling van het gelijktijdig gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

