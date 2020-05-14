AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) would like to announce that due to the complexity of the case the date of the consideration in written procedure of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA’s application about the amendments to the legal protection process plan (hereinafter – the Plan) is moved to May 19, 2020.

As previously reported, on March 31, 2020, the Company informed about the amendments to the Plan. Please see the announcement here.

On April 3, 2020, the Company distributed the amendments to the Plan to the creditors and requested consent by April 24, 2020. The Company also published the most significant amendments included in the Plan. Please see the announcement here.

On June 18, 2019, the Vidzeme District Court adopted a decision to initiate the Company's legal protection proceedings and October 18, 2019 the Court adopted a decision approving the plan of Company’s legal protection proceedings and the respective process implementation. Please see the announcements here, as well as here.

The Company will inform about decision issued by the court.



