Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Steel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for coated steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period. Major factor driving the coated steel market are growing demand from electrical and domestic appliance industry. On the flip side, slowdown in the global automotive production and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
The construction and building components application is expected to dominate the global coated steel market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from the Construction and Building Components Application
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global coated steel market is partially fragmented in nature with the presence of many players in the market. Some of the major companies in coated steel market includes ArcelorMittal, China Steel, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp AG among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Electrical and Domestic Appliance Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Slowdown in the Global Automotive Production
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Hot-dipped
5.1.2 Electro Galvanized
5.1.3 Aluminized
5.1.4 Galvannealed
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive Components
5.2.2 Appliances
5.2.3 Construction and Building Components
5.2.4 Pipe and Tubular
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ArcelorMittal
6.4.2 Baosteel Group
6.4.3 ChinaSteel
6.4.4 Essar Steel
6.4.5 JFE Steel Corporation
6.4.6 JSW
6.4.7 KOBE STEEL, LTD.
6.4.8 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
6.4.9 NLMK
6.4.10 Nucor
6.4.11 Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.12 Severstal
6.4.13 Tata Steel
6.4.14 Thyssenkrupp AG
6.4.15 United States Steel
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
