Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Global Construction Aggregates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction aggregates industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble, the SARS outbreak, the 2009 global downturn, and the European financial crisis. It also provides a historical view of global industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for global industry sales through 2023.
Aggregates applications:
Aggregate materials included in the scope of this report are crushed stone, sand (construction grade), gravel, and other construction materials, including clay, shale, and recycled or secondary products like crushed concrete (asphaltic and hydraulic), fly ash, glass, and slag.
Key Topics Covered:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
