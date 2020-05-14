Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants

Ambu A/S issued 2,000,000 warrants in 2014, 770,000 warrants in 2015, and 419,500 warrants in November 2016. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 22 individuals participate in the 2014 scheme, 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme, and 71 individuals participate in the 2016 scheme.

For all three schemes the vesting period is three years, and all three schemes can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 4 May 2020 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q2 2019/20.

Since 4 Maj 2020, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

2014 scheme: Two individuals have issued instructions to exercise 100,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 23.06 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

2015 scheme: Five individuals have issued instructions to exercise 105,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

2016 scheme: Seven individuals have issued instructions to exercise a total of 20,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 77.12 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Ambu will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 112,500 from DKK 125,999,800 to DKK 126,112,300 through the issue of 225,000 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said schemes:

2014 scheme: 400,000 remaining warrants being held by 4 individuals.

2015 scheme: 300,000 remaining warrants being held by 21 individuals.

2016 scheme: 249.500 remaining warrants being held by 46 individuals.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 20 May 2020 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 217,904,600 108,952,300 217,904,600 Total 252,224,600 126,112,300 561,104,600

Contact

Michael Højgaard, CFO, tel. +45 4030 4349, email: miho@ambu.com

