Steady , a groundbreaking platform solely focused on advising and advocating for workers seeking stable income in America, rolled out a critical component of its Steady Together initiative for its members - affordable telemedicine.



Effective immediately, all Steady members who have setup their Income Tracker in the Steady mobile app will receive a free telemedicine subscription, until August 1, for themselves, their spouse and any children in the household up to 24 years of age.

The telemedicine subscription (no health insurance or social security number required) provides access to a doctor, PA or nurse practitioner to help save money and eliminate the time and risk involved when visiting a medical facility, especially during COVID-19. This is provided 24/7 for a per visit copay of only $25.

According to Gallup, “one out of every seven (14%) U.S. adults report that they would avoid seeking healthcare for a fever and a dry cough for themselves or a member of their household due to concerns about their ability to pay for it.”

Steady Co-Founder and CEO Adam Roseman said, “Visiting a doctor or urgent care is financially burdensome and comes at such a cost that many will put off seeking advice on what could be critical health matters or dealing with nagging ailments in order to stay afloat. This is one area where Steady believes it can help.”

According to Brookings, “workers’ tenuous connection to the labor market is reflected not only in the low wages they earn, but in the safety net available to them. We find that workers who earn low wages and do not have employer-sponsored health care account for 22% or 32 million of the country’s workforce. In a crisis, these workers are the least attached to their employer and thus the most likely to be laid off or have their hours reduced. And nearly 40% of them, 12.3 million individuals, work in the hospitality and retail sectors, the two sectors most immediately impacted by COVID-19-related layoffs.”

Steady Together is focused on providing programs to address the massive challenges facing tens of millions of American workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that devastated the hourly and gig economies.

To qualify for Steady’s telemedicine program, you must only have a completed account profile in the Steady app.

In addition to medical support, the other three key components of Steady Together are:

Steady high demand jobs – Most jobs listings on jobs boards will now remain unfilled and frozen for the foreseeable future. We want to make sure that when members take the time to apply for a job that they have accurate guidance on those jobs where there is a hiring need, even during the COVID-19 epidemic.





Emergency cash grants to thousands of Steady members experiencing large income drops – Steady has partnered with The Workers Lab to distribute through The Workers Fund emergency cash grants of $100 to $1,000 to thousands of select Steady Members over the coming weeks who have experienced large drops in income due to COVID-19. Members must have linked their account to Steady's free Income Tracker to have a chance to qualify. To date, Steady and The Workers Lab have allocated $1.5 million in cash grants.





Rapid ACH cash deposit of completed Steady Income Boosters – It is more important than ever to receive cash as quickly as possible. Steady is now able to deposit cash into the Member's account connected to the Steady income tracker as soon as it receives notice from an Income Booster partner that a Steady Member has completed their Steady Income Booster. Steady combines the ability for Members to improve their financial health with the option of receiving cash when they need it most, such as signing up for a free and no overdraft fee checking account with Varo Money through Steady and receiving cash into your Varo account after completing the requirements in Steady's Income Boosters.

Steady kicked off Steady Together last month in an Instagram Live and Zoom session hosted by Adam Roseman and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/trB-WZsQgqk

About Steady

Launched in 2018, Steady puts tools into the hands of American workers to help them solve their increasing income challenges caused by wages not keeping up with costs of living, the reduction of available work hours at employers due to their driving efficiencies, and future job loss due to automation. Steady makes it easier than ever for workers to fill their income gaps, gain insights into their income, and improve their overall financial well-being. To date, nearly 2 million American hourly and gig workers have registered as Members on Steady’s platform.

Steady can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play . Employers interested in partnering with Steady can contact Steady at partners@steadyapp.com .