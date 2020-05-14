Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: US HVAC Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US HVAC equipment industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the HVAC equipment industry going forward?



This report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment in the US compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble and 9/11 terrorist attack, and the 2007-2009 Great Recession. It also provides a historical view of industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for industry sales through 2024.



Products covered include:

Air conditioning equipment, including unitary air conditioners, room air conditioners, packaged terminal air conditioners, chillers, and absorption chillers

Heating equipment, including warm air furnaces, boilers, and room and zone heating equipment

Heat pumps

Whole building dehumidifiers and humidifiers

Products excluded form the scope of the report include:

Portable HVAC equipment, including air conditioners, heaters, dehumidifiers, and humidifiers

Ventilation equipment, including ductwork, radiators, and distribution pipes

Parts and attachments



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Macroeconomic Overview Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US HVAC Equipment: Historical Perspective Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions HVAC Equipment Market: Covid-19 Impact Additional Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfis9r

