SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront , a leading global provider of mobile retail execution solutions for the liquor industry, has announced today a three year extension with its partnership with Casella Family Brands, one of Australia’s leading wine manufacturers with iconic brands such as [yellow tail], Peter Lehman and Brand's Laira.

Partners since 2011, Casella will leverage the retail execution capabilities of StayinFront TouchCG and TouchCG Admin Portal to promote field sales excellence for on and off-premise liquor outlets across Australian markets. Field representatives and managers will use the TouchCG system to facilitate improved services for Casella’s customers and enable them to collect and collate store data to enhance decision making processes.

“Extending our partnership with StayinFront was an easy decision to make,” said Paul Aloisi, IT Manager at Casella Family Brands. “StayinFront’s experience and expertise in the wine industry, as well as its excellent technical and customer service from the support team, were key factors for our decision.”

“We are proud to continue our long-running relationship with Casella Family Brands,” remarked Archel Aguilar, Managing Director, StayinFront Group Australia Pty Ltd. “Our partnership reaffirms our commitment to helping our customers in the liquor industry to Do More, Know More and Sell More.”

About Casella Family Brands

An Australian family owned wine company founded by Filippo and Maria Casella in 1969, Casella Family Brands offers a range of Australian wines made to enhance the joy of life, friendship and family. The Casella family’s remarkable journey has taken them from humble beginnings and a small hand-built winery, to become Australia’s largest family owned wine company and home to some of the most respected and treasured wineries in the country.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

StayinFront Contact

Archel Aguilar

Managing Director

StayinFront Group Australia Pty Ltd.

+61.2.9900.1139

aaguilar@stayinfront.com