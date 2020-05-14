Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Imaging Market: Focus on Technology, Product, Application, End User, 14 Countries' Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global tissue imaging market is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 8.96% in the forecast period 2020-2030. Owing to the rising awareness about early diagnosis and detection of diseases coupled with increasing cases of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow up to $37.44 billion by the end of 2030.



The leading contributors to the global tissue imaging market predominantly prefer synergistic activities such as partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their operations across the globe, and to enhance their respective dominance. Moreover, many of the market leaders are collaborating with technology-based startups or with emerging players to gain expertise in technology.

The market for global tissue imaging market specific to technology type (Digital Pathology) is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period.



This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global tissue imaging market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the tissue imaging market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as business portfolio expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the service sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments such as application, technology, product, end users, and by region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 15 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, i.e. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.



Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Disorders Inciting the Use of Tissue Imaging

Integration of Digital Technology with Imaging Technologies

Shifting Focus Toward Value-Oriented Healthcare Model

Market Challenges

Decline in Funds for Research & Development

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Diagnostic Imaging

Strong Growth Potential in Innovative Novel Technologies: Spatial Transcriptomics Technology

Strategic Collaborations a Way to Bolstering Innovation and Market Dominance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the various tissue imaging technologies available in the market?

What is the current market size and future potential of these technologies?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global tissue imaging market?

How are the novel tissue imaging technologies expected to drive the concept of translational research?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of tissue imaging technologies?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global tissue imaging market, currently?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global tissue imaging market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current revenue contribution of different product types and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution in different applications and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current demand contribution of different end user types and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global tissue imaging market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Technology Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.1 Inclusions

1.1.2 Exclusions



2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources and Categorization

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.6 Data Triangulation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.1.1 Tissue Imaging Products Manufacturers

4.1.2 Tissue Imaging Products Vendors

4.1.3 Contract Manufacturers

4.1.4 Distributors

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Patent Analysis

4.4 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.4.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

4.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

4.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Japan

4.4.3.1 Regulatory Pathway for Medical Device Registration in Japan:

4.4.4 Regulatory Framework in China

4.4.4.1 Classification of Medical Devices in China

4.4.4.2 Regulation Changes in China:

4.4.5 Regulatory Framework in Other Countries

4.4.5.1 Regulatory Framework in India

4.4.5.2 Regulatory Framework in Latin America

4.4.5.3 Regulatory Framework in Middle East and Africa

4.4.6 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

4.5 Role of Tissue Imaging in Translational Research

4.6 Role of Tissue Imaging in COVID-19 Scenario



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Growth Share Matrix

5.4 Business Model Analysis



6 Global Tissue Imaging Market Scenario

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Key Findings

6.3 Potential Opportunities - Tissue Imaging Technologies

6.4 Global Tissue Imaging Market Size and Forecastnts



7 Global Tissue Imaging Market (by Technology), 2019-2030

7.1 Mass Spectroscopy Imaging

7.2 Flow Cytometry

7.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.4 Digital Pathology

7.5 Immunofluorescence

7.6 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)



8 Global Tissue Imaging Market (by Product), 2019-2030

8.1 Platforms

8.2 Microscopes

8.3 Consumables

8.4 Software

8.5 Accessories



9 Global Tissue Imaging Market (by Therapeutic Application), 2019-2030

9.1 Disease Research

9.1.1 Oncology Disease Research

9.1.1.1 Breast Cancer Research

9.1.1.1.1 Breast Cancer Research (by Product Type)

9.1.1.2 Lung Cancer Research

9.1.1.2.1 Lung Cancer Research (by Product Type)

9.1.1.3 Colorectal Cancer Research

9.1.1.3.1 Colorectal Cancer Research (by Product Type)

9.1.1.4 Liver Cancer Research

9.1.1.4.1 Liver Cancer Research (by Product Type)

9.1.1.5 Prostate Cancer Research

9.1.1.5.1 Prostate Cancer Research (by Product Type)

9.1.1.6 Research of Other Cancer Types

9.1.1.6.1 Research of Other Cancer Types (by Product Type)

9.1.2 Infectious Disease Research

9.1.2.1 Infectious Disease Research (by Product Type)

9.1.3 Neurology Disease Research

9.1.3.1 Neurology Disease Research (by Product Type)

9.1.4 Cardiology Disease Research

9.1.4.1 Cardiology Disease Research (by Product Type)

9.1.5 Immunology Disease Research

9.1.5.1 Immunology Disease Research (by Product Type)

9.1.6 Other Diseases Research

9.1.6.1 Research of Other Disease Types (by Product Type)

9.2 Diagnostics

9.2.1 Oncology Diagnostics

9.2.1.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics

9.2.1.1.1 Breast Cancer Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.1.2 Lung Cancer Diagnostics

9.2.1.2.1 Lung Cancer Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.1.3 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics

9.2.1.3.1 Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.1.4 Liver Cancer Diagnostics

9.2.1.4.1 Liver Cancer Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.1.5 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

9.2.1.5.1 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.1.6 Diagnosis of Other Cancer Types

9.2.1.6.1 Other Cancer Types Diagnostic Activities (by Product Type)

9.2.2 Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

9.2.2.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics (by Product Type)

9.2.3 Neurology Disease Diagnostics

9.2.3.1 Neurology Disease Diagnostics (by Product Type)

9.2.4 Cardiology Disease Diagnostics

9.2.4.1 Cardiology Disease Diagnosis (by Product Type)

9.2.5 Immunology Disease Diagnostics

9.2.5.1 Immunology Disease Diagnostics (by Product Type)

9.2.6 Other Diseases Diagnostics

9.2.6.1 Diagnostics of Other Disease Types (by Product Type)



10 Global Tissue Imaging Market (by Region), 2019-2030

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific



11 Global Tissue Imaging Market (by End User), 2020-2030

11.1 Biotechnology Companies

11.1.1 Biotechnology Companies (by Technology Type) in Tissue Imaging Market

11.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

11.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies (by Technology type) in Tissue Imaging Market

11.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

11.3.1 Contract Research Organizations (by Technology type) in Tissue Imaging Market

11.4 Academic and Research Institutions

11.4.1 Academic and Research Institutions, (by Technology Type) in Tissue Imaging Market

11.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

11.5.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, (by Technology Type) in Tissue Imaging Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.3 Abcam Plc.

12.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.6 Bio SB

12.7 Biocare Medical

12.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.9 Danaher Corporation

12.10 Fluidigm Corporation

12.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.12 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

12.13 Nikon Corporation.

12.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

12.15 Sakura Finetek

12.16 LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

12.17 Merck KGaA

12.18 Olympus Corporation

12.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.20 Shimadzu Corporation

12.21 Vector Laboratories



