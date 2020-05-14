SEATTLE, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 201.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market:

The global telerehabilitation systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to product approvals and launches. For instance, in February 2016, MindMaze received CE marking for its Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR) rehabilitation solution, MindMotionPRO, for neurological rehabilitation. MindMotionPRO is a hospital-based rehabilitation solution for early motor intervention in neurological patients.

Furthermore, in June 2016, Flexpoint Sensor Systems, inc. launched 'Gloreha Sinfonia', an advanced, next generation medical rehabilitation technology suite of products. It includes Gloreha Hand Rehabilitation Glove, Sinfonia, DAS – Dynamic Arm Support, Workstation, and the innovative Virtual Reality Rehabilitation and customized Therapy Management software. In January 2019, MbientLab launched MIOTherapy (MIO) wearable technology (smart sensors) for physical and occupational therapists to personalize and improve outpatient rehabilitation.

Key players in this market are focused on inorganic activities such as acquisitions to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in April 2019, XRHealth announced partnerships with Healing Healthcare Systems, inc. to provide virtual reality (VR) relaxation videos to hospitals throughout the U.S.

Moreover, in October 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. acquired RespondWell, a telerehabilitation platform from RespondWell LLC. Zimmer Biomet integrated the novel platform into its Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions to further enhance patient compliance with physical therapy.



Key Market Takeaways:

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global telerehabilitation systems market owing to launch of innovative rehabilitation devices. For instance, in November 2016, MedStar National Rehabilitation Network partnered with WebPT, inc. With this partnership, MedStar National Rehabilitation Network implemented WebPT — an electronic medical record (EMR) software for physical, occupational, and speech (rehab) therapists.

Key players operating in the global telerehabilitation systems market are Reflexion Health, inc., 270 Vision Ltd., CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, inc., SWORD Health, S.A., MIRA Rehab Limited, re.flex, Neuro Rehab VR, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L., Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Tyromotion GmbH, Brontes Processing Ltd., Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Rehametrics, Geminus-Qhom, MindMaze, DIH Medical, and Doctor Kinetic.

Market Segmentation:

Global telerehabilitation systems market, By Application: Cardio-pulmonary Neurology Orthopedic Others

Global telerehabilitation systems market, By Component: Hardware Software

Global telerehabilitation systems market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



