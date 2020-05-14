Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Focus on Technology, Application Area, Country Data (12 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global companion diagnostics market was valued at $1,764.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $7,536.7 million by 2030.



The global companion diagnostics market generated $1,764.7 million in revenue in 2019, in terms of value. The global companion diagnostics market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the growing incidence of cancer, growing demand for precision medicine, and co-development of drugs and diagnostics. However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include uncertain reimbursement scenario, weak synchronization between therapeutics and diagnostics in marketing and distribution channels.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the long-term and short-term impacts of companion diagnostics on the human health continuum?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global companion diagnostics market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global companion diagnostics market?

How is the patent landscape in the industry shaping up future technological trends?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global companion diagnostics market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are challenges that are yet to be met by the global companion diagnostics market?

The companion diagnostics research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of the report primarily evaluates FDA-approved companion diagnostics products that are commercialized in the U.S. as well as other regions. In addition, the study also includes companion diagnostics products that have received approvals for commercialization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), and National Medical Products Administration (NMPA; formerly known as China Food and Drug Administration or the CFDA).



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global companion diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, bioMrieux S.A., Danaher Corporation, DiaCarta, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ICON plc, Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Novogene Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

Research Highlights:

Lung cancer as an application area is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period 2020-2030. However, the companion diagnostics market for colorectal cancer as an application area is anticipated to witness the growth of 11.15% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is currently the largest shareholder in the global companion diagnostics market. Its market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its manufacturing, led by dedicated products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Research Scope

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.3 Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Companion Diagnostics Market

4.3 Impact Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Incidence of Cancer

4.4.1.1 Better Treatment Assurance

4.4.1.2 Diagnostic and Treatment Availability for All Forms of Cancer

4.4.2 Growing Demand for Precision Medicine

4.4.2.1 Adverse Drug Reactions

4.4.2.2 Boost in Predictive Biomarker Discovery

4.4.3 Co-Development of Drugs and Diagnostics

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

4.5.2 Companion Diagnostics Leakage in Oncology

4.5.3 Weak Synchronization between Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Marketing and Distribution Channels

4.6 Market Opportunities

4.6.1 New Indication Areas

4.6.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Accelerating Targeted Gene Therapy

4.6.3 Data Science for Companion Diagnostics Applications



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Legal Requirements and Framework by the FDA

5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework by the EMA

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2 Product Launches and Product Updates

6.3 Synergistic Activities

6.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others

6.5 Product Approvals

6.6 Market Share Analysis

6.7 Opportunity Mapping

6.7.1 By Technology

6.7.2 By Application Area

6.7.3 By Region



7 Global Companion Diagnostics Market Overview

7.1 Classification of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

7.2 CDx in a Historical Perspective

7.3 Constituents for Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Development

7.4 Significant Applications of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

7.5 Companion Diagnostics (CDx): Future Potential



8 Global Companion Diagnostics Market (by Technology)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

8.4 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

8.5 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)



9 Global Companion Diagnostics Market (by Application Area)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Lung Cancer

9.3 Breast Cancer

9.4 Colorectal Cancer

9.5 Leukemia

9.6 Stomach Cancer

9.7 Melanoma

9.8 Other Application Areas



10 Global Companion Diagnostics Market, (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Key Products Marketed

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Key Products Marketed

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 U.K.

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Spain

10.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Key Products Marketed

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 India

10.4.6 Singapore

10.4.7 Rest-of-APAC

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.4 ARUP Laboratories

11.5 bioMrieux S.A.

11.6 Danaher Corporation

11.7 DiaCarta, Inc.

11.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.9 ICON plc (MolecularMD Corporation)

11.10 Illumina, Inc.

11.11 Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

11.12 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.13 Novogene Corporation

11.14 QIAGEN N.V.

11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



