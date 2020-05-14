Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular-Mesenchymal Epithelial Transition Factor (C-Met) Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted c-Met Mutated NSCLC epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Total cases of C-Met mutated NSCLC in the 7MM was assessed to be 16,658 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period. Among the European 5 countries, the Germany had highest incident population of C-Met NSCLC, followed by United Kingdom and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of C-Met NSCLC, in 2017. Furthermore, Japan accounts for about 12% of the total 7MM incident population of C-Met NSCLC (in 2017).



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to C-Met mutated NSCLC?

What are the key findings pertaining to the C-Met mutated NSCLC epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of C-Met mutated NSCLC across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of C-Met mutated NSCLC?

Scope of the Report

The C-Met mutated NSCLC report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The C-Met mutated NSCLC Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of C-Met mutated NSCLC in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of C-Met mutated NSCLC in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of C-Met mutated NSCLC.

The report provides the segmentation of the NSCLC epidemiology by incident cases of NSCLC patients by histology in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the NSCLC epidemiology by diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by stages in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the NSCLC epidemiology by genetic mutation/biomarkers in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the NSCLC epidemiology by treated patient pool of NSCLC in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of C-Met mutated NSCLC epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Histology, Stage, Genetic Mutation/Biomarker

Treated cases of NSCLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of C-Met NSCLC Epidemiology



3. C-Met Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

3.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

3.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

3.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

3.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC



4. Diagnosis of NSCLC

4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

4.2. Stages of NSCLC

4.3. Staging System



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

5.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

5.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

5.4. The United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

5.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

5.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

5.4.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in the United States



6. EU-5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany

6.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany

6.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany

6.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany

6.1.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Germany

6.2. France

6.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France

6.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France

6.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France

6.2.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in France

6.3. Italy

6.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy

6.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy

6.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy

6.3.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Italy

6.4. Spain

6.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain

6.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain

6.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain

6.4.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Spain

6.5. The United Kingdom

6.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom

6.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom

6.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom

6.5.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in the United Kingdom



7. Japan Epidemiology

7.1. Japan

7.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan

7.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan

7.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan

7.1.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Japan



8. Appendix



9. Report Methodology



10. Publisher Capabilities



11. Disclaimer



12. About the Publisher



