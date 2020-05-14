Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular-Mesenchymal Epithelial Transition Factor (C-Met) Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted c-Met Mutated NSCLC epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Total cases of C-Met mutated NSCLC in the 7MM was assessed to be 16,658 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period. Among the European 5 countries, the Germany had highest incident population of C-Met NSCLC, followed by United Kingdom and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of C-Met NSCLC, in 2017. Furthermore, Japan accounts for about 12% of the total 7MM incident population of C-Met NSCLC (in 2017).
Key Questions Answered
Reasons to buy
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of C-Met NSCLC Epidemiology
3. C-Met Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC
3.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC
3.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer
3.1.4. Causes of NSCLC
3.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC
4. Diagnosis of NSCLC
4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC
4.2. Stages of NSCLC
4.3. Staging System
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM
5.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM
5.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM
5.4. The United States Epidemiology
5.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States
5.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States
5.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States
5.4.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in the United States
6. EU-5 Epidemiology
6.1. Germany
6.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany
6.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany
6.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany
6.1.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Germany
6.2. France
6.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France
6.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France
6.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France
6.2.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in France
6.3. Italy
6.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy
6.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy
6.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy
6.3.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Italy
6.4. Spain
6.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain
6.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain
6.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain
6.4.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Spain
6.5. The United Kingdom
6.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom
6.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom
6.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom
6.5.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in the United Kingdom
7. Japan Epidemiology
7.1. Japan
7.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan
7.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan
7.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan
7.1.4. Total Incident cases of C-Met Mutated NSCLC in Japan
8. Appendix
9. Report Methodology
10. Publisher Capabilities
11. Disclaimer
12. About the Publisher
