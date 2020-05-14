Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR-NSCLC)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the EGFR NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EGFR NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The EGFR-NSCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, EGFR-NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted EGFR-NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current EGFR-NSCLC treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.
We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of EGFR-NSCLC
3. SWOT Analysis of EGFR-NSCLC
4. EGFR-NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2017: By Country
4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2030: By Country
5. EGFR-Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC
5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC
5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer
5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC
5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC
6. Diagnosis of NSCLC
6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC
6.2. Stages of NSCLC
6.3. Staging System
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM
7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States
7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States
7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States
7.4.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in the United States
7.4.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United States
8. EU-5 Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany
8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany
8.1.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Germany
8.1.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Germany
8.2. France
8.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France
8.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France
8.2.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in France
8.2.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in France
8.3. Italy
8.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy
8.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy
8.3.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Italy
8.3.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Italy
8.4. Spain
8.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain
8.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain
8.4.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Spain
8.4.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Spain
8.5. The United Kingdom
8.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom
8.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in the United Kingdom
8.5.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United Kingdom
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1. Japan
9.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan
9.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan
9.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan
9.1.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Japan
9.1.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Japan
10. Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC
10.1. Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC Treatment Algorithm
10.2. Chemotherapy
10.3. Targeted Therapy
10.4. Immunotherapy
10.5. Surgery
10.6. Radiation Therapy
10.7. Stage-wise Treatment Options of NSCLC
11. Guideline of NSCLC
11.1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Guidelines: 2020
11.2. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up
11.3. The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines: 2018
11.4. The Japanese Lung Cancer Society Guideline for NSCLC, Stage IV: 2018
12. Unmet Needs of EGFR NSCLC
13. Key Endpoints in EGFR NSCLC Clinical Trials
14. Marketed Therapies
14.1. Key Cross
14.2. Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca
14.2.1. Product Description
14.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
14.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
14.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
14.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
14.3. Vizimpro (Dacomitinib): Pfizer
14.3.1. Product Description
14.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
14.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
14.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
14.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
15. Emerging Therapies
15.1. Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
15.1.1. Product Description
15.1.2. Clinical Development
15.1.3. Safety and Efficacy
15.2. Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
15.2.1. Product Description
15.2.2. Other Development Activities
15.2.3. Clinical Development
15.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
15.3. JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development
15.3.1. Product Description
15.3.2. Other Development Activity
15.3.3. Clinical Development
15.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
15.4. Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development
15.4.1. Product Description
15.4.2. Clinical Development
15.4.3. Safety and Efficacy
15.5. TAK-788: Takeda
15.5.1. Product Description
15.5.2. Clinical Development
15.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
16. EGFR-Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis
16.1. Key Findings
16.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
17. EGFR Mutation - Market Size
17.1. Total Market Size of EGFR-positive NSCLC in the 7MM
17.2. Market Size of EGFR-positive NSCLC by Therapeutic Class in the 7MM
17.3. United States Market Size
17.3.1. Total Market size of EGFR NSCLC in the United States
17.4. EU-5 Market Size
17.4.1. Germany Market Size
17.4.2. France Market Size
17.4.3. Italy Market Size
17.4.4. Spain Market Size
17.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size
17.5. Japan Market Size
17.5.1. Total Market size of NSCLC in Japan
18. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies
19. Market Drivers of NSCLC
20. Market Barriers of NSCLC
21. Appendix
21.1. Bibliography
21.2. Report Methodology
22. Publisher Capabilities
23. Disclaimer
24. About the Publisher
