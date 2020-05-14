Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR-NSCLC)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the EGFR NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EGFR NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The EGFR-NSCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, EGFR-NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted EGFR-NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current EGFR-NSCLC treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

To understand the future market competition in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

To understand the future market competition in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of EGFR-NSCLC



3. SWOT Analysis of EGFR-NSCLC



4. EGFR-NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2017: By Country

4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2030: By Country



5. EGFR-Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC



6. Diagnosis of NSCLC

6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

6.2. Stages of NSCLC

6.3. Staging System



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in the United States

7.4.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United States



8. EU-5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany

8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany

8.1.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Germany

8.1.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Germany

8.2. France

8.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France

8.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France

8.2.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in France

8.2.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in France

8.3. Italy

8.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy

8.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy

8.3.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Italy

8.3.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Italy

8.4. Spain

8.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain

8.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain

8.4.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Spain

8.4.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Spain

8.5. The United Kingdom

8.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom

8.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in the United Kingdom

8.5.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United Kingdom



9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Japan

9.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan

9.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan

9.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan

9.1.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in Japan

9.1.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Japan



10. Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC

10.1. Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC Treatment Algorithm

10.2. Chemotherapy

10.3. Targeted Therapy

10.4. Immunotherapy

10.5. Surgery

10.6. Radiation Therapy

10.7. Stage-wise Treatment Options of NSCLC



11. Guideline of NSCLC

11.1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Guidelines: 2020

11.2. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up

11.3. The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines: 2018

11.4. The Japanese Lung Cancer Society Guideline for NSCLC, Stage IV: 2018



12. Unmet Needs of EGFR NSCLC



13. Key Endpoints in EGFR NSCLC Clinical Trials



14. Marketed Therapies

14.1. Key Cross

14.2. Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

14.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

14.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

14.3. Vizimpro (Dacomitinib): Pfizer

14.3.1. Product Description

14.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

14.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

14.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.1.1. Product Description

15.1.2. Clinical Development

15.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.2. Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.2.1. Product Description

15.2.2. Other Development Activities

15.2.3. Clinical Development

15.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.3. JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development

15.3.1. Product Description

15.3.2. Other Development Activity

15.3.3. Clinical Development

15.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.4. Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development

15.4.1. Product Description

15.4.2. Clinical Development

15.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.5. TAK-788: Takeda

15.5.1. Product Description

15.5.2. Clinical Development

15.5.3. Safety and Efficacy



16. EGFR-Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Outlook: 7MM



17. EGFR Mutation - Market Size

17.1. Total Market Size of EGFR-positive NSCLC in the 7MM

17.2. Market Size of EGFR-positive NSCLC by Therapeutic Class in the 7MM

17.3. United States Market Size

17.3.1. Total Market size of EGFR NSCLC in the United States

17.4. EU-5 Market Size

17.4.1. Germany Market Size

17.4.2. France Market Size

17.4.3. Italy Market Size

17.4.4. Spain Market Size

17.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size

17.5. Japan Market Size

17.5.1. Total Market size of NSCLC in Japan



18. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies



19. Market Drivers of NSCLC



20. Market Barriers of NSCLC



21. Appendix

21.1. Bibliography

21.2. Report Methodology



22. Publisher Capabilities



23. Disclaimer



24. About the Publisher



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Janssen Research & Development

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Takeda

Yuhan Corporation



