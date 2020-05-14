Rosemont, Illinois, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, one of the nation’s largest hospice providers, is proud to announce the unveiling of our new Patient & Family Information Hub, a free educational resource for the public.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented a new set of circumstances for patients and their families facing end of life. Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care has navigated these obstacles with intention and compassion and is now proud to unveil our new Patient & Family Information Hub. The new hub features a streamlined user experience and easy access to essential information to empower patients and families to make well-informed decisions about their loved ones and end of life needs. The hub will debut a 6 part visual series that takes the viewer on an educational journey covering topics like:

Seasons new hub will be updated on a regular basis with educational articles, videos, blogs, and resources to help patients and families understand their hospice options and learn about end of life care on their own terms. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and to share these resources with their communities. The 6 part visual series will be featured on Seasons social media on a weekly basis but available to the public on-demand via the hub.

"We are thrilled to debut our new Patient & Family Resource Hub to our communities, patients, families, and referral partners who are looking to understand hospice, the dying process and bereavement," said Yelena Zatulovsky, Seasons VP of Patient Experience. "Despite what’s happening nationwide our hospice patients have always and will always continue to deserve a tranquil and supportive environment regardless of those larger events…and their families/friends the ability to grieve in a way that honors the relationship. This hub truly was designed to be an easily accessible, free resource for anyone who is looking to equip themselves with the necessary tools and information as they navigate the end-of-life.”

In a time of COVID-19, patients and families may feel increased anxiety at not being able to be with each other at end of life. The Patient & Family Information Hub has resources that help viewers understand what to expect from hospice. Whether your loved one is across the country or in a nearby care facility that you can’t visit due to COVID-19, the Patient & Family Information Hub will help you understand how hospice can offer support, on your own time and terms. Our hope is that by providing supportive information about what to expect when your loved one is dying it will ease anxiety about possible suffering, especially in circumstances where coronavirus may limit physical interactions.

About Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Founded in 1997, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care is the largest privately-owned hospice provider in the nation. Seasons offers high-quality compassionate care in 19 states through our 30 Medicare-certified programs and 20 Hospice Inpatient Centers. In 2019, Seasons caregivers had the honor of serving more than 35,000 patients and their families. For more information, visit www.seasons.org.

Attachments

Krystie Caraballo Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care 773-664-9153 Kcaraballo@seasons.org