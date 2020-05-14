Results from positive Phase 3 PEGASUS study in PNH selected for oral presentation at the 2020 European Hematology Association Congress

PEGASUS showed superiority of pegcetacoplan to eculizumab in improving hemoglobin levels as well as clinically meaningful improvements in key additional hematologic and clinical outcomes at 16 weeks

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that results from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study were selected for oral presentation at the 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association. The abstract has been published on the EHA website, and the oral presentation, featuring additional analysis of the 16-week PEGASUS data, will be available online during the virtual congress.

“We are excited to present our positive 16-week data from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study at the EHA Annual Congress,” said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Apellis. “The recognition of our pivotal study by EHA with an oral presentation validates years of innovative research and underscores our commitment to elevating the standard of care for people living with PNH.”

Featured Abstract

Results of the PEGASUS Phase III Randomized Trial Demonstrating Superiority of the C3 Inhibitor, Pegcetacoplan, Compared to Eculizumab in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (S192). The presentation will be made available on-demand starting on Friday, June 12, 8:30 CET.

About Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)

Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor designed to regulate excessive complement activation, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. Apellis is evaluating pegcetacoplan in several clinical studies including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), geographic atrophy (GA), cold agglutinin disease, and C3 glomerulopathy. Pegcetacoplan was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of PNH and the treatment of GA. For additional information regarding our clinical trials, visit www.apellis.com/clinical-trials.html .1

About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

PNH is a rare, chronic, life-threatening blood disorder associated with abnormally low hemoglobin levels due to the destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells (hemolysis). Persistently low hemoglobin can result in frequent transfusions and debilitating symptoms such as severe fatigue and difficulty breathing (dyspnea). Retrospective studies show that, even on eculizumab, approximately 70% of people with PNH have low hemoglobin levels,1,2 and 36% require one or more transfusions a year.2

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com .

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated closing date. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the private placement on the anticipated terms or at all, the uncertainties related to the satisfaction of closing conditions for the sale of the notes, the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

