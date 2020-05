Arion Bank has in the months of April and May 2020 bought back in the market outstanding senior unsecured EUR notes with ticker ARION 1 03/20/23 and ISIN code XS1794196615 for EUR 19,673,000 or 6.6% of outstanding notes. Arion did not hold any notes prior to the buy back.

