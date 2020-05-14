LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFlow Compliance Solutions and Connor Consulting Corp today inked a strategic partnership to provide software vendors with license compliance and monetization solutions to maximize revenue generation and expand the effectiveness of their compliance programs.



“COVID-19 underscores the need for an integrated, comprehensive approach to software licensing through complementary offerings,” notes Ted Miracco, CEO of SmartFlow, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of software anti-piracy, business intelligence and monetization technology. “Travel restrictions and work-at-home policies make traditional software audits close to impossible. SmartFlow and Connor take a data-driven approach with innovative technology to do remote audits, offer automation throughout the process and unlock potential for generating revenue immediately.”

The strategic partnership solves a user need through complementary offerings for a comprehensive data-driven approach to software licensing. Under terms of the agreement, Connor will integrate SmartFlow’s business intelligence data and analytics into its ConnorX customer engagement platform. This will enable SmartFlow users to maximize revenue across the mid-market and small- and medium-size business (SMB) segments, as well as leverage SmartFlow data in their traditional software audit and targeting activities. The combined offering will unlock revenue across software vendors’ user base for both piracy and compliance initiatives.

“SmartFlow and Connor bring an unparalleled offering to license compliance and piracy challenges,” adds Jay Buck, managing director of Connor, a global professional services and solutions firm providing high-value software licensing compliance services with cutting-edge technology solutions. “We view data, technology and automation as key elements to evolve the compliance discussion. SmartFlow will help us accelerate the timing to incremental revenue for our mutual customers, while our ConnorX platform will help customers expand compliance across their total addressable market, beyond traditional enterprise engagements.”

About SmartFlow Compliance Solutions

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions (SmartFlow) software monetization platform drives the license compliance programs for the world’s leading software companies. SmartFlow, by providing precise telemetry data that ensures users are properly licensed and authorized, helps clients make informed decisions on the best way to correct licensing problems and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, the data collected by SmartFlow’s innovative technologies provides business intelligence and sales information and organizes, analyzes, and interprets that data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation. SmartFlow’s license compliance platform can improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and guard against downtime by preventing malware attacks and protecting brand names and reputations.

About Connor

Connor Consulting Corp is a global technology-enabled professional services and solutions firm. Our Software License Compliance and ConnorX engagement platform enable software vendors to drive incremental revenue, protect their IP, and engage with customers and partners in a transparent manner. What makes us different from our competitors is expressed in our motto: Unparalleled Experience. Inspired Outcomes. Our team of experts has decades of Big-4 and industry experience. Our technology solutions bring automation and transparency to the forefront of license compliance, from customized data analytics for targeting to white-gloved customer engagement for piracy, compliance or renewals. Our solutions deliver a direct and measurable impact on our customers’ bottom line. Learn more at www.connor-consulting.com .