The Annual General Meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA was held on 14 May 2020 in the company's premises at Grieg Gaarden, C. Sundts gate 17/19 in Bergen, Norway.

Please find attached both a Norwegian and an English office translation of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

