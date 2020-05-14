SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice, the Boston region’s premier medical technology event, today announced its 2020 educational programming encompassing live demonstrations, panels, via a paid conference and complimentary expo floor sessions at the Center Stage. All sessions will be led by a leading medtech expert and thought leader currently working the field. Center Stage sessions, which are available to all attendees, will touch on hot button topics of the medical technology community including the rise of digital health, surgical robotics, edge computing, 3D printing and biocompatibility, miniaturization of medical devices, and much more. Additionally, the event will feature a paid conference composed of four tracks exploring the digital health revolution, next-generation design trends, the ever-changing regulatory environment and rising costs, and cementing the bond between design and manufacturing.



Attendees can expect curated presentations from highly esteemed companies such as Boston Scientific, MIT, Johnson & Johnson, MicroVention, Stratasys, Valencell, Nelson Labs, and more across the two-day event taking place September 16 and 17 at the Boston Convention Center. To attend as press, please visit here: boston.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media .

One in 10 venture dollars were invested in the digital health sector in the past decade, and in 2019 specifically, 359 US digital health startups raised $7.4 billion from 627 investors according to Rock Health ’s Digital Health Market Update. BIOMEDevice’s Conference and Center Stage programming will highlight the new types of digital health alternatives that investors are looking into from today’s leading experts and thought leaders. For instance, Johnson & Johnson’s Director of Visualization Technologies, Emir Osmangic, will be speaking at the annual event on a panel alongside representatives from Blackhagen Design and Boston Scientific who will discuss the major trends and most promising digital health technologies that will revolutionize the industry but still have a return on profit. Osmangic brings his 20+ years of medical device and biotech expertise that lead to the digital transformation of spinal surgery emphasizing the difference from innovation and execution.

“Now more than ever, as the world shifts its focus to medtech, the growth of digital health sector brings ample opportunity for engineers, life science companies, and the investors to continue to drive the industry forward and manufacture the next breakthrough medical devices to save lives,“ said Emir Osmanagic. “I am happy to share Johnson & Johnson’s current capabilities at this year’s BIOMEDevice event as well as learn and network with fellow peers making their own contributions to the industry.”

Select Conference and Center Stage sessions include:

Wednesday, September 16

Panel: Implementing AI in Medical Device Development Now and Into the Future (Paid)

Moderator: Grant Schaffner, PhD, Consultant at Stress Engineering Services, Inc.

Panelists: Srihari Yamanoor, President at Designably, Devon Campbell, CPO, Head R&D at Biometry and Founder/Product LLC, and Anthony Habayeb, Co-Founder & CEO of Monitaur

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have long been signaled as the future of transformative technologies. From diagnostic and imaging technologies to therapeutic applications and robotics, the potential for AI technologies reaches almost every corner of the medtech world. This panel will discuss various forms of AI relevant to medical devices including deep learning and genetic-fuzzy algorithms, and trends in implementation over the next five years. Attendees will walk away with an appreciation of AI methods that are applicable in both the development process for medical devices, and AI functionality that can be built into the device's function.

Panel: Keeping Up With The Digital Health Revolution (Free)

Moderator: Philip Remedios, Principal at BlackHagenDesign

Panelists: Naeem Hasmi, Digital Health Solutions, Strategic Advisor at Boston Scientific

Emir Osmanagic, Director of Visualization Technologies - Digital Surgery, Ethicon Endosurger at Johnson & Johnson, and a representative from FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Digital health has been making big waves in the healthcare market in recent years. The entire medical device industry has taken notice and more and more join the digital transformation, investing millions. However, with the variety of technologies that are emerging and the costs and regulatory challenges that come with them, it is with no surprise that R&D teams have had a hard time deciding which technologies are worth investing in and getting their team on board. During this panel, digital health experts will discuss major trends and the most promising technologies that will not only revolutionize the industry but profit most return.

Thursday, September 17

Presentation: Heroes of Rapid Product Development & Manufacturing — The Ventilator Project (Paid)

Speakers: Alex Frost, Co-Founder of The Ventilator Project and Tyler Mantel, Co-Founder of The Ventilator Project

Robotics entrepreneurs, Tyler Mantel and Alex Frost paused work on their own startups to address the COVID-19 crisis. Together they founded The Ventilator Project to provide a solution for the growing ventilator shortage across the world. With a team of over 200 volunteers, they developed AIRA, an easily scalable ventilator that uses materials sourced from outside the biomedical supply chain. It falls under the EUA designation, and plans are to immediately mobilize sourcing and manufacturing partners to begin production once approved. To keep costs down, the team integrated supply chain and manufacturability into every level of the design process, thus reducing dependency on medical supply lines. Come hear how they assembled a team of volunteers, iterated their fourth prototype in just two weeks, and how the project is making its way through the regulatory process.

Session: Wearables with Purpose: The Future of Healthcare ( Free)

Speaker: Jeanette Numbers, Co-Founder and Principal at Loft

What if wearables not only sensed the needs of the body, but acted on them, by delivering interventions such as micropulses, heating and cooling, and more? As the market for wearables explodes and customers simultaneously get more protective of their data (and their physical, on-body space), the wearables of the future will need to do more than just monitor and report, taking on advanced capabilities that drive positive outcomes. This session will cover the potential of wearables to shape the future of proactive healthcare; first by highlighting the intimate access wearables have to personal data, then diving deeper into the challenge of designing user/patient-centric devices, and finally acknowledging the market potential for proactive wearables.

Informa, the organizers of this event, is closely monitoring developments of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, which first emerged from Wuhan, China in December 2019. The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority. As such, we are following all safety advice and precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) .

Please rest assured that we are monitoring the situation as an international business and staying up to date on official sources of updates and guidance from the government and authorities. We are proceeding as planned to hold a safe and successful event September 16 and 17, 2020 in Boston, MA.

