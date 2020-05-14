Lannion, May 14, 2020 – 5:15 pm

LUMIBIRD: payment fraud detected

At the end of the day on May 12, the Lumibird Group’s Management discovered that its UK subsidiary Halo Photonics had been the victim of a payment fraud since April 16.

Lumibird immediately filed a complaint with the various authorities concerned and took all the measures required to stop the misappropriation of funds.

This fraud, representing a maximum of €3.8m (before any deductions resulting from legal proceedings and measures to recover part of the misappropriated funds), is now under control and will not call into question the Group’s development.

Following this incident, the Group has reviewed the existing procedures for preventing cyberattacks and fraudulent intrusion in its IT systems and has opened an internal investigation to determine the origins of the vulnerability and the additional measures to be taken to prevent any further fraud.









