Stockholm, May 14th, 2020

The Annual General Meeting agreed that no dividend shall be paid.



The Annual General Meeting granted the Members of the Board of Directors and the President discharge from liability for the financial year 2019. For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting Mariana Burenstam Linder, Henrik Ekelund, Stefan Gardefjord, Dag Sehlin and Anna Söderblom were re-elected as board members. Reinhold Geijer was re-elected as board member and Chairman of the Board. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration of board members who do not receive salary by the Group, to an unchanged total of SEK 1,370,000, of which SEK 450,000 to the Chairman and SEK 200,000 to each board member. For committee work, an unchanged total fee of SEK 120,000 shall be paid.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal on guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment to senior executives.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on issues of shares or convertibles (up to 1,200,000 Class B shares) up until the next Annual General Meeting at the latest and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in connection with acquisitions. Furthermore, in accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on issues of shares or convertibles (up to 1,200,000 Class B shares) until the next Annual General Meeting at the latest and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in order to create financial readiness. If both authorizations are exercised, a maximum of 1,930,000 shares may be issued.





The Board of Directors

BTS Group AB

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Brown, CFO, +46 8 58 70 70 00

For more information about BTS, go to www.bts.com

Attachment