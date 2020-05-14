Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Cabinets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US cabinets industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the cabinets industry going forward?



This report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment in the US compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble and 9/11 terrorist attack, and the 2007-2009 Great Recession. It also provides a historical view of industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for sales through 2024.



Product types include kitchen, bathroom, and those installed in other parts of a structure (e.g., store fixture and laundry and mudroom cabinets).



Cabinet markets include new residential, residential remodeling, new commercial, commercial remodeling, and nonconstruction (such as transportation and recreational vehicles).



Materials used in the construction of cabinets include lumber, engineered wood, metal, plastic, glass, and other materials.



Construction methods of cabinets include stock, semicustom, and custom.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Macroeconomic Overview

Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US

Cabinets Market: Historical Perspective

Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

Cabinets Market: Covid-19 Impact

Additional Information



