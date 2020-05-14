Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13 May, 2020) of £34.69m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13 May, 2020) of £34.69m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13 May 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.53p54,600,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 63.25p 
Ordinary share price 50.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (20.51)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 13/05/2020 