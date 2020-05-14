Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the animal production industry, "COVID-19's Impact on the Animal Producer Market"



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected animal producers. Many have lost business due to the closure of the food service sector while outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat packing plants and slaughterhouses have led to lowered processing capacity for pork, poultry and beef. The CDC has reported almost 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 115 meat processing plants in 19 US states. At least 18 plants have closed while many have slowed production as a result of COVID-19. Some meat processing plants have introduced new measures like placing plastic shields between employees on production lines, introducing staggered shifts and making face masks mandatory to allow them to continue operating.



In the US, pig farmers have been particularly affected by the closures with many reporting the need to cull their herds as they run out of space to house them. The Coronavirus Stimulus bill which includes $9.5 billion to support farmers including livestock producers who have been affected by COVID-19 could provide some relief to the sector. The European Union and Canada have also been affected by supply chain disruptions while Brazil, the world's largest exporter of chicken, saw the closure of two poultry plants in May with the possibility of more closures to come.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit: "COVID-19's Impact on the Animal Producer Market"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900