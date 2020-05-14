Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Information on Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2020







Paris, May 14, 2020 – Capgemini SE provides details on the measures implemented for its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 20 May 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting held behind closed doors

The Group announced on 27 April 2020 that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held behind closed doors, in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French government to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The event will be broadcast live (in French) on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) and will also be available for replay on the Company's website:

https://investors.capgemini.com/en/

In addition, in compliance with emergency measures and government decisions and in view of the digital format of this event, the Board of Directors decided today to change the venue of the Shareholders’ Meeting. It will still be held behind closed doors, but from Studio Canal+, located at 5-13 Boulevard de la République, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt.

Interface for the Q&A session

In order to encourage participation in this unique moment for expressing “affectio societatis” that is the Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders will retain the possibility of asking questions. As in a traditional Shareholders' Meeting, time will be dedicated so that the Chairman can answer the questions that have attracted the most interest.

Shareholders will be able to ask their questions

·starting tomorrow, Friday, May 15, 2020, and until Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the day before the Annual General Meeting, from the Shareholders’ Meeting webpage:

https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2020-shareholders-meeting/

·as well as during the meeting, directly from the webcast interface, accessible from the same webpage

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

Attachment