Company announcement no 11-2020

Søborg, May 14, 2020

To support the market expansion and the expected growth in Europe, and especially Germany, Konsolidator has entered a partner agreement with Mazars. This means Mazars will be assisting Konsolidator as sales partner as well as onboarding partner.

Konsolidator signed the first German customer in December 2019. The estimated market potential for Germany alone exceeds 25,000 companies.

Mazars is currently number nine on the list of leading auditing and consultancy firms in Germany. With their strong presence in Europe and around the world with approximately 40,000 employees, Mazars is considered a leading international player for which a partnership with Mazars will allow Konsolidator to expand at much faster speed not only in Germany but also in the rest of DACH and potentially markets such as Spain and France that are also among Mazars’ entities.

To increase the market share in Germany, Konsolidator is also engaging a Sales representative who is expected to be in place in the fall of 2020.

“It is crucial for rapid growth in the German-speaking markets to have strong partners with recognized and trusted brands, that also speak German. With this partnership we therefore expect to be able to fuel our business growth by increasing our geographic reach as well as our revenue growth” says CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish software company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor. The software automates the financial consolidation and reporting to enable finance professionals to easily deliver accurate and timely financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies. This means they can make better decisions faster and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

For further information: CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com

Attachment