The global fiber cement industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the global fiber cement industry going forward?

This report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble, the SARS outbreak, the 2009 global downturn, and the European financial crisis. It also provides a historical view of global industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for global industry sales through 2023.



Fiber cement applications include:

Roofing

Siding (cladding)

Backerboard

Moulding and trim

Other applications (ceilings, countertops, firestop materials, interior wall panels, pipe, porch ceilings, and sound suppression boards)



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Macroeconomic Overview

Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US

Fiber Cement Market: Historical Perspective

Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

Fiber Cement Market: Covid-19 Impact

Additional Information



