Dublin, May 14, 2020 -- The "COVID-19 Impact Report: Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US plumbing fixtures and fittings industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the plumbing fixtures and fittings industry going forward?



This report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment in the US compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble and 9/11 terrorist attack, and the 2007-2009 Great Recession. It also provides a historical view of industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for sales through 2024.



Plumbing fixtures covered include bathtub and shower fixtures, sink fixtures, toilet fixtures, and other fixtures (such as hot tubs and spas).



Fixture materials discussed in this report include vitreous china, plastic, metal, and other materials (such as glass and concrete).



Market segments include new residential, residential improvement and repair, new commercial, commercial improvement and repair, and transportation and other (such as nonbuilding markets).



Introduction

Macroeconomic Overview

Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US

Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market: Historical Perspective

Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market: Covid-19 Impact

