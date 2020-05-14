NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the leader in Software Intelligence , today announced a partnership with Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, aimed at collaborative development of Application Modernization and Cloud Migration solutions.



As part of this association, LTI will integrate CAST’s advanced “MRI for software” in its current portfolio. This integration will enable LTI to offer its customers unprecedented insights on their software assets for greater objectivity in making critical decisions and accelerating modernization and cloud migration efforts. Additionally, it will also address cost savings, security, resilience and quality requirements of custom built applications. This alliance will further enhance LTI’s offerings across Application Management, Modernization and Cloud Migration.

“With over 20 years of experience in automatically analyzing source code components, database structures and their interdependencies, CAST technology delivers unprecedented visibility into the condition of complex enterprise systems,” said Prakash Hemdev, SVP Global Channels at CAST. “LTI’s deep domain knowledge across industry verticals positions it well to help global enterprises in their digital journey. We are excited to partner with LTI to enhance their offerings with the power of software intelligence provided by CAST.”

“Modernization and cloud enablement of core systems are essential elements of the digital journey of enterprises. CAST empowers enterprises with a fact-based streamlined approach for rapid portfolio analysis and accurate architecture blueprints, thus delivering smarter, faster and safer modernization journeys,” said Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTI. “The partnership between CAST and LTI enables double-digit productivity improvement through quicker application discovery and reduced rework in application service delivery.”

LTI and CAST began their strategic partnership in early 2019 and have collaboratively developed numerous solutions that have benefited leading global enterprises since then.

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence , providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, database structures, architectures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit www.castsoftware.com .

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

