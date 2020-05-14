OAK BROOK, Ill., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. M. Castle & Co. (OTCQX: CTAM) (the "Company" or "Castle"), a global distributor of specialty metal and supply chain solutions, today reported its first quarter 2020 financial results.



First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary:

Generated net sales of $126.6 million, a slight increase compared to $126.0 million in the previous quarter and a 15.3% decrease compared to $149.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Reported an operating loss of $2.0 million, an improvement of $2.8 million compared to $4.8 million in the previous quarter, but a decline of $1.7 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Reported a net loss of $11.0 million, which included $10.0 million of interest expense, of which $8.5 million was non-cash, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, which included $9.4 million of interest expense, of which $7.7 million was non-cash. Included in the reported net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was a foreign currency loss on intercompany loan of $2.0 million, compared to a foreign currency gain on intercompany loan of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Reported adjusted net loss of $0.5 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Reported EBITDA of negative $0.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EBITDA of $3.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash flow used in operations was $0.7 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to cash flow used in operations of $3.4 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Improved to gross material margin of 27.1% from 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 25.8% in the first quarter of the prior year.

President and CEO Marec Edgar commented, "First and foremost, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to all those on the front-lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and our best wishes to those people who have been directly impacted. Also, I want to specifically say thank you to all the Castle employees around the globe for their hard work in keeping Castle safe and moving forward to support our customers during these unprecedented times. We are grateful that as of the date of this press release, our Castle team does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, as an essential business, our network has remained operational throughout the pandemic, albeit at varying levels of volume aligned with the needs of our customers. That said, the ongoing health and safety of our employees is one of our core values as a company, and as such we have and will continue to practice social distancing, increased sanitization and illness prevention measures at all of our locations. These precautions include, among other things, continued remote work arrangements, reducing the number of people in the Company's branch locations at any one time, and suspension of non-essential employee travel and visitors to our locations throughout the world."

Mr. Edgar added, "In addition to ensuring the safety of our employees, Castle has prepared and regularly updates operational business continuity plans and has taken timely, decisive steps to align our business with the unfavorable economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These steps have included the alignment of workforce and production capacity to customer demand, deferrals of non-critical capital expenditures, and other cost mitigation activities, as well as the implementation of enhanced measures through our global supply and branch management teams to ensure that Castle is efficiently utilizing inventory on hand and inbound, as well as its internal processing capabilities. Further, in an effort to bolster its liquidity position, Castle is pursuing a variety of government-sponsored support programs such as tax deferrals, employment-related subsidies, government-backed relief loans, and other government relief available in the U.S. and in other countries in which we operate. Actual or potential assistance to Castle under each of these measures currently varies in terms of timing and availability as governments continue to define, implement, and fund their local programs. In the U.S., we are fortunate to have received in April a $10.0 million forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Association pursuant to the CARES Act, which we intend to use only for permissible purposes, such as payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. All of these steps have been taken with the joint goal of aligning to the current business conditions and ensuring we are prepared for a quick recovery once this pandemic has passed."

Mr. Edgar continued, "Turning to our operating results for the quarter, we executed well on our strategy to maximize highly-accretive product lines and value-added services, which generated strong and significantly improved gross material margins both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. However, we saw a more muted seasonal improvement in volumes on a quarter-over-quarter basis and a significant decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in year-over-year demand was driven by continued softness in our industrial carbon and alloy bar and plate end-markets, and further negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our aerospace end-market was also unfavorably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the later part of the quarter, which added to existing headwind caused by the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. In total, sales volumes were down 7.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and down 20.7% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Despite these unfavorable market conditions, I am very pleased that we achieved a gross material margin of 27.1%, which is an improvement compared to gross material margin of 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 25.8% in the first quarter of the prior year. Further, despite a 15.3% decrease in sales compared to the same quarter last year, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of last year, and a non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net loss of $0.5 million, an improvement of $0.6 million compared to the same quarter last year."

Specific to the debt exchange successfully completed during the quarter, Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Pat Anderson commented, "As a result of our recently completed exchange, we have issued shares of our common stock and new convertible notes due 2024 in exchange for our old second lien notes, with an overwhelming 98% of the old second-lien notes tendered and exchanged. The result of the transaction was the exchange of approximately $190.2 million of our prior second-lien debt into a combination of equity and approximately $95.1 million of new convertible, second lien notes due 2024 at a reduced interest coupon. As a result of the exchange, we reduced the aggregate principal amount of our long-term debt by $94.5 million and we expect to reduce our annual interest expense by over $10.0 million."

Mr. Edgar concluded, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an already soft market has presented an unprecedented global challenge to the metals industry. While no one can comprehensively predict the ultimate duration or severity of the dislocation, or the timing and scope of any economic recovery thereafter, our recent past has prepared us for the task at hand. Over the last several years, we have been focused on the implementation of a business strategy that will allow us to maintain positive operational performance, even during periods of economic downturn such as the one we are experiencing now. The strategy consists of a disciplined focus on highly accretive sales, particularly those including our expanding value-added service offerings, and maintaining liquidity through enhanced execution in the management of our inventory, primarily the reduction in our aged inventories, lowering of overall stock levels throughout the business, and real-time facilitation of our branches in moving higher cost inventory as certain markets soften. We remain confident that this strategy, as well as the recent de-levering of our balance sheet through our completed debt exchange, will allow us to not only survive the challenge presented by this pandemic, but thrive once we emerge from it."

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, Unaudited 2020 2019 Net sales $ 126,610 $ 149,527 Costs and expenses: Cost of materials (exclusive of depreciation) 92,296 110,958 Warehouse, processing and delivery expense 18,036 20,277 Sales, general and administrative expense 16,214 16,502 Depreciation expense 2,076 2,121 Total costs and expenses 128,622 149,858 Operating loss (2,012 ) (331 ) Interest expense, net 9,976 9,449 Other expense (income), net 196 (1,602 ) Loss before income taxes (12,184 ) (8,178 ) Income tax benefit (1,143 ) (175 ) Net loss $ (11,041 ) $ (8,003 )





Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, Unaudited 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (11,041 ) $ (8,003 ) Depreciation expense 2,076 2,121 Interest expense, net 9,976 9,449 Income tax benefit (1,143 ) (175 ) EBITDA (132 ) 3,392 Non-GAAP adjustments (a) 3,071 497 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,939 $ 3,889 (a) Refer to "Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss" table for additional details on these amounts.





Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss: Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, Unaudited 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (11,041 ) $ (8,003 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Noncash compensation expense 291 643 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany loan 2,043 (146 ) Debt restructuring expenses 737 — Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA 3,071 497 Non-cash interest expense(a) 7,501 6,417 Total non-GAAP adjustments 10,572 6,914 Tax effect of adjustments — — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss $ (469 ) $ (1,089 ) (a) Non-cash interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes interest paid in kind of $4,065 and amortization of debt discount of $3,436. Non-cash interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes interest paid in kind of $3,852 and amortization of debt discount of $2,565.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value data) As of Unaudited March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,269 $ 6,433 Accounts receivable 83,554 74,697 Inventories 151,239 144,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,171 9,668 Income tax receivable 2,390 1,995 Total current assets 251,623 237,204 Goodwill and intangible assets 8,176 8,176 Prepaid pension cost 6,317 5,758 Deferred income taxes 1,484 1,534 Operating right-of-use assets 32,309 29,423 Other noncurrent assets 437 792 Property, plant and equipment: Land 5,575 5,579 Buildings 20,801 20,950 Machinery and equipment 40,840 41,054 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 67,216 67,583 Accumulated depreciation (21,282 ) (20,144 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 45,934 47,439 Total assets $ 346,280 $ 330,326 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,361 $ 41,745 Accrued and other current liabilities 10,922 11,188 Operating lease liabilities 6,065 6,537 Income tax payable 497 573 Short-term borrowings 2,277 2,888 Current portion of finance leases 579 596 Total current liabilities 79,701 63,527 Long-term debt, less current portion 246,168 263,523 Deferred income taxes 3,619 3,775 Finance leases, less current portion 8,080 8,208 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,859 2,894 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations 6,658 6,709 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 26,317 22,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.01 par value—200,000 Class A shares authorized with 74,079 shares issued and 73,911 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 3,818 shares issued and 3,650 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 741 38 Additional paid-in capital 86,670 61,461 Accumulated deficit (99,782 ) (88,741 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,297 ) (13,374 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 168 shares at March 31, 2020 and 168 shares at December 31, 2019 (454 ) (454 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (27,122 ) (41,070 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 346,280 $ 330,326





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, Unaudited 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (11,041 ) $ (8,003 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 2,076 2,121 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 3,436 2,565 Noncash interest paid in kind 4,065 3,852 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 2,063 (140 ) Noncash rent expense 89 728 Deferred income taxes (14 ) (836 ) Non-cash compensation expense 291 643 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,661 ) (12,701 ) Inventories (7,928 ) (3,810 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (430 ) (142 ) Other noncurrent assets (166 ) (111 ) Prepaid pension costs (534 ) (189 ) Accounts payable 17,792 11,088 Income tax payable and receivable (475 ) 521 Accrued and other current liabilities (204 ) 1,084 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations and other noncurrent liabilities (86 ) (67 ) Net cash used in operating activities (727 ) (3,397 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (683 ) (764 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 50 — Net cash used in investing activities (633 ) (764 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt including credit facilities 2,000 — Repayments of long-term debt including credit facilities (500 ) — Repayments of short-term borrowings, net (563 ) 1,471 Principal paid on finance leases (144 ) (149 ) Payments of debt restructuring costs (1,474 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (681 ) 1,322 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (123 ) 13 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,164 ) (2,826 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 6,433 8,668 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 4,269 $ 5,842





LONG-TERM DEBT (Dollars in thousands) As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Floating rate Revolving A Credit Facility due February 28, 2022 $ 103,500 $ 102,000 12.00% Revolving B Credit Facility due February 28, 2022(a) 26,570 25,788 3.00% / 5.00% Convertible Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes

due August 31, 2024(b) 95,135 — 5.00% / 7.00% Convertible Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes

due August 31, 2022(c) 3,757 193,660 Total principal balance of long-term debt 228,962 321,448 Plus: derivative liability for embedded conversion feature(d) 38,962 — Less: unvested restricted 3.00% / 5.00% Convertible Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due August 31, 2024 (228 ) — Less: unvested restricted 5.00% / 7.00% Convertible Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due August 31, 2022 — (323 ) Less: unamortized discount (21,273 ) (57,313 ) Less: unamortized debt issuance costs (255 ) (289 ) Total long-term debt 246,168 263,523 Less: current portion of long-term debt — — Total long-term portion $ 246,168 $ 263,523 (a) Included in balance is interest paid in kind of $5,070 as of March 31, 2020 and $4,288 as of December 31, 2019. (b) There was no interest paid in kind included in the balance as of March 31, 2020. (c) Included in balance is interest paid in kind of $618 as of March 31, 2020 and $28,991 as of December 31, 2019. (d) Upon the approval of the authorization of additional shares of the Company's common stock, which is expected to occur at its annual meeting scheduled for June 30, 2020, the derivative liability for the embedded conversion feature will be reclassified from a liability to equity.

