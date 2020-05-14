Information Réglementée                                                              
Nanterre, le 14 mai 2020

Communiqué de mise à disposition de l’information financière trimestrielle

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposée auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son information financière trimestrielle au 31 mars 2020.

L’information financière trimestrielle peut être consultée sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.esso.fr dans la rubrique « informations réglementées ».

Pièce jointe