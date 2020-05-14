This is the third movie still from the film "Hallowed Be Thy Name" directed and written by filmmaker Taylor Ri'chard. The horror movie will be distributed nationally by Gravitas Ventures on June 2, 2020.

This is the second movie still from the film "Hallowed Be Thy Name" directed and written by filmmaker Taylor Ri'chard. The horror movie will be distributed nationally by Gravitas Ventures on June 2, 2020.

This is the first movie still from the film "Hallowed Be Thy Name" directed and written by filmmaker Taylor Ri'chard. The horror movie will be distributed nationally by Gravitas Ventures on June 2, 2020.

Taylor Ri'chard is the director and writer of the film "Hallowed Be Thy Name" to be distributed nationally by Gravitas Ventures on June 2, 2020.

Taylor Ri'chard is the director and writer of the film "Hallowed Be Thy Name" to be released nationwide on June 2, 2020.

ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filmmaker Taylor Ri’chard of 3rd Fathom Films announced that Gravitas Ventures will release his latest horror thriller, “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” nationwide on Video on Demand, DVD, cable, and video streaming platforms on June 2, 2020. Guaranteed to bring chills this Spring, the film follows the supernatural events after a group of teens explores a magical cave that supposedly grants a wish to those who dare to enter. Instead of their dreams coming true, the teens disturb the rest of an ancient demon who terrorizes the community.



View the movie trailer here: https://vimeo.com/410866410/c22fcb1890

The talented creative force at 3rd Fathom Films, Taylor Ri'chard is an executive producer and film director based in Atlanta. Starting as an Associate Producer on the Academy Award-winning HBO documentary "Murder on a Sunday Morning,” he firmly established himself in the industry with his first feature film “The Final Project.” A huge horror fan, Ri’chard says the story is loosely based on his upbringing in Louisiana and Cajun folklore.

“I grew up in the 1980s enjoying films by created by top writers in the genre like Wes Craven and with iconic characters like Freddy Krueger and Jason,” Ri’chard said. “I grew up with French, Creole, and Cajun influences. I want to reflect my culture and upbringing in my work through dramatic plot twists, engaging characters, and rural settings.”

“Hallowed Be Thy Name” stars Collin Shepard as “Devin,” Alissa Hale as “Skylar,” and Bryen Lenis as “Mick.” A powerful and thought-provoking film, the movie explores the oppositional forces of nature vs the encroachment of man. Superstition, magic, and bad decisions drive us down a road into a small town in rural Georgia with Devin, a 17-year-old boy, who is being dragged to his mother’s hometown after his parents’ ugly divorce. After arriving at his grandmother’s house and settling for his unwanted new life, Devin meets two locals who take him out of his comfort zone. Like most teens, they are curious. Ignoring all warnings, they venture deep into a forsaken cave thought to be haunted by local townspeople. Together they meet CAUCHEMAR, a legendary demon that wreaks havoc on all those it encounters. They learn quickly that sometimes in life we have to allow nature to take its course because some things just aren’t meant to be. Have you ever heard the saying “When man plans, God Laughs?” It’s a statement that has never been truer than in this story.

Ri’chard said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the movie’s release in theaters. Fortunately, “Hallowed Be Thy Name” will be available on all major Video on Demand digital networks nationwide including Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, AT&T Uverse, DIRECTV, Cox, Dish Network, Verizon, and Frontier. The film also will be available on iTunes, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, FandangoNow, and Vimeo.

“We are excited that the film will still receive a nationwide distribution and can be enjoyed anywhere on cable, streaming, and other digital platforms,” he said. “We are also pleased to announce 3rd Fathom Films continues to develop and produce fresh content. For example, we are working on a non-horror feature film that will hopefully go into production after the COVID-19 emergency is over.”

“Hallowed Be Thy Name” is produced by Gentry Parks with cinematography by Torin Penwell and edited by David Bergen and Andrew Cook.

For more information about “Hallowed Be Thy Name” and 3rd Fathom Films, please visit: social media @hallowedbemovie (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

For more about 3rd Fathom Films, please visit: https://www.3rdfathom.com/film or social media @3rdfathomfilms (Twitter, Instagram).

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1ed9dee-86bc-45f1-ba57-14f1f4306a93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0474adc-e4bf-4b8f-a71b-e67ec334c630

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1edd1a09-d9ee-48b8-abd1-721cd59db92d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/126916d4-8353-4403-bee2-fa2760f6b982

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e424f1f5-9c08-4b78-8076-9cbb8cbad2d5