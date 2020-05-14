UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

On 14 May 2020 Ignitis Group issued 10-year senior unsecured bonds in the principal amount of EUR 300 million, with a fixed coupon of 2.00 % payable annually, yield at 2.148 %.

The bonds have been acquired by 57 investors. Most of the Company's bonds were purchased by institutional investors from Germany, United Kingdom and Lithuania: banks, investment and pension funds and insurance companies.

Ignitis Group intends to use the funds raised for further financing of the investments in green energy, enhancement of efficiency of power distribution grid, as well as for refinancing of existing indebtedness.

Ignitis Group has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi and J.P. Morgan as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and Luminor as Co-manager. Bond issue is to be listed on the Luxembourg and the AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchanges.

Updated Euro Medium Term Note programme of the Company, approved by the board of Ignitis Group on 11 May 2020, as well as previous programmes and restated financial statements of 2018, are available here: https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/bond-programmes.

For more information please contact: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group, e-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt