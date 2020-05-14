Chairman of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro, Dag Mejdell has on May 14, 2020, through his company Nobel Partners AS, purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.15 per share.

New holding is 45 000 shares.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act