Dallas, TX, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, an international barbecue franchise, has invested heavily in technology amid the pandemic and their efforts are paying off.

Last month, the Dallas-based restaurant company unveiled a new e-commerce site and has seen traffic soar 122% compared to the previous period. In fact, the company recently reported their highest day in digital sales ever recorded.

“Now more than ever, we are focused on our digital resources as a way to connect with guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Due to the current crisis, we are operating in a new digital-first landscape, so it’s imperative that we make it a seamless experience for everyone.”

Last weekend, Dickey’s reported same store sales were up 14% and social media impressions had jumped 329% since the previous week.

The family-owned franchise brand also relaunched their franchisee intranet portal coined the Smoke Pit and overhauled their reporting system, SmokeStack. The new systems give Dickey’s Owner/Operators improved access to hundreds of resources directly from their mobile devices.

“We’re all adapting to the new normal and working behind the scenes to make it accessible for everyone, including our Owner/Operators,” said Dickey.

In addition, Dickey’s recently launched new features on Dickey’s proprietary back-end dashboard allowing franchisees to indicate if their location is open for dine-in service.

