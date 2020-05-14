LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com .

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR )

Class Period: May 3, 2019 – February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, Gulfport’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDQ: AOSL )

Class Period: August 7, 2019 – February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Alpha and Omega’s export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) that, as a result, Alpha and Omega was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Alpha and Omega’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDQ: PAYS )

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – March 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) that PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about PaySign’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW .

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts