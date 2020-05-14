TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 49,087,610 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|% of Votes For
|% of Votes Withheld
|Lisa J. Bahash
|99.84
|0.16
|Derek S. Blackwood
|99.74
|0.26
|Laura A. Cillis
|99.84
|0.16
|Kevin J. Forbes
|99.80
|0.20
|Michael S. Hanley
|99.80
|0.20
|Robert Mionis
|99.78
|0.22
|Stephen M. Orr
|99.77
|0.23
|Pamela S. Pierce
|99.81
|0.19
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
