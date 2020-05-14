TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 49,087,610 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee% of Votes For% of Votes Withheld
Lisa J. Bahash  99.84  0.16
Derek S. Blackwood  99.74  0.26
Laura A. Cillis  99.84  0.16
Kevin J. Forbes  99.80  0.20
Michael S. Hanley   99.80  0.20
Robert Mionis  99.78  0.22
Stephen M. Orr  99.77  0.23
Pamela S. Pierce  99.81  0.19

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Telephone: 416.744.5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.

 