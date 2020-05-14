Toronto, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) applaud the Government of Ontario’s decision to allow the resumption of construction activities. This will enable the industry to meet the housing, non-residential building and renovation needs of residents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ontario.

“Residential, commercial and industrial construction together with home renovations employ over 300,000 GTA residents with significant wages, and the associated tax benefits to governments at all levels,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD. “Today’s decision recognizes the strong commitment and record of health and safety on the job sites. The full resumption of construction activity will help to jump start the stalled economy, permit workers to provide for their families and meet the needs of residents and businesses of the GTA.

Today’s decision allows for the full resumption of residential and non-residential construction, and planned renovations as of on May 19, 2020 and removes the restrictions on new home renovations.

As always, the industry will ensure that work is carried out in compliance with the Ministry of Labour’s Guidelines for Construction Site Health and Safety during COVID-19. BILD, OHBA and the industry support the shuttering of any site that doesn’t meet or exceed these requirements and welcomes the increased inspection levels by the Ministry of Labour.

“We all want safe jobsites. The health and safety of colleagues, employees, tradespeople and clients continues to be the industry’s number one priority as the industry continues to make enhancements to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO, OHBA. “The provincial government continues to take a measured approach in response to this crisis. The reactivation of construction and renovations for both residential and non-residential means the industry can work through the short Canadian construction season and deliver the keys to businesses waiting for their new work spaces and thousands of families waiting for the keys to their new homes.“

With 1500 members companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $34 billion in investment value and employs 270,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders Association.

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. The residential construction industry contributes over $51 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy, employing more than 330,000 people across the province.

