VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) announces that, due to the COVID‐19 pandemic, it intends to postpone certain of its continuous disclosure filings and the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



In connection with the continuous disclosure filings, Coro intends to rely on the extensions granted pursuant BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements and BC Instrument 51-516 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials (together, the “BC Instruments”). In accordance with the terms of the BC Instruments, Coro intends to:

postpone the filing of its first quarter consolidated interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (collectively, the “ Q1 Statements ”) which, under Section 4.4 of National Instrument 51‐102 ‐ Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), are required to be filed before May 15, 2020;





”) which, under Section 4.4 of National Instrument 51‐102 ‐ Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), are required to be filed before May 15, 2020; postpone the delivery of the Q1 Statements to any shareholder who has requested them under Section 4.6(1) of NI 51-102 and which, under Section 4.6(3) of NI 51-102, are required to be delivered before May 25, 2020; and





postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure, which under Section 9.3.1 (2.2) of NI 51-102, is required to be filed by May 19, 2020.

The Company intends to file the Q1 Statements on or before June 29, 2020. Until such time as the Q1 Statements are filed, Coro's management and other insiders of Coro are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Coro confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments since March 30, 2020, the date of filing the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the periods ending December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Coro has received an extension from the British Columbia Corporate Registrar to delay holding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to December 31, 2020. Further details of the postponed 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be shared as soon as they are known, and the appropriate notice will be provided.

