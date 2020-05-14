VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated 14th November 2019, RevoluPAY S.L. has signed a Definitive Agreement (“DA”) with Argenper S.A, on May 14th 2020. The DA, signed by RevoluPAY CEO, Alfredo Manresa and, Joel Rafael Mautino Angeles, Chief General Manager of Argenper, for RevoluPAY® e-Wallet family remittances to be collected at over 3000 agencies controlled by www.Argenper.com.ar in: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Ecuador. The parties have agreed upon delivery commissions payable to Argenper S.A, independent of the amount sent and per individual beneficiary delivery via RevoluPAY into: Argentinian, Peruvian, Chilean and Ecuadorian territories. The technical linking of mutual payments settlement systems and the mechanism for the instant delivery of worldwide remittances is expected to be concluded within 30 days.



About Argenper And Their Remittance Delivery Markets

Argenper S.A is one of South Americas’ largest remittance companies, with physical presence and +3000 cash collection points across: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Ecuador.

About the Targeted Remittance Markets

Argentina receives approximately $1.35B USD annually.

Ecuador receives approximately $1.22B USD annually.

Peru receives approximately $1.01B USD annually.

Chile receives approximately $235M USD annually.

Links Utilized in This News Release

Remittance Data - https://www.pewresearch.org/global/interactives/remittance-flows-by-country/

Argenper - www.Argenper.com.ar

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include: Leisure payments, Travel Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Remittance Payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is a duly licensed European PSD2 payment institution under the auspices of EU Directive 2015/2366. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls 5 wholly owned subsidiaries on 4 continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) visit the Company’s website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 161,158,772 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

“Steve Marshall”

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information contact:

Don Mosher

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 685-6465

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.