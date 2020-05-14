LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all US and Canadian rights to Sam Logan Khaleghi’s DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE from Kyyba Films and SLK Media Group. Directed and produced by Emmy nominee Sam Logan Khaleghi, the filmmaker shares the screen alongside co-stars Jesi Jensen (“Legends & Lies”) and Nathan Kane Mathers (brother of Marshall Mathers/Eminem) in his introductory role. Aaron Herman Russman wrote the screenplay for the film that features original music from platinum selling artist Swifty McVay (Eminem’s former bandmate in D12) who also appears in the film.



DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE is an action-packed crime thriller following a pair of local police officers from a small town just outside of Detroit being plagued by mysterious murders. As the evidence mounts up, they can no longer deny the presence of a long forgotten supernatural entity, the Nain Rouge, the city’s harbinger of doom.

The film is set for release on Digital and DVD on June 23, 2020.

“Director Sam Logan Khaleghi and his team have crafted a suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat thriller that explores the dark forces – both human and not – that leave behind a bizarre trail of murders,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions and Digital Sales. “Featuring a strong female lead who is also a military veteran, the film’s dramatic exploration of larger social and moral conflicts in a Detroit community adds further resonance and weight to its bone-chilling scares and truly terrifying ending.”

“I’m truly elated to be working with the team at Cinedigm as they take the reins on our urban legend from Motown and bring it to a larger audience,” says Khaleghi. “It’s an amalgam of mystery, action and drama with a dash of creature feature thrills.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions at Cinedigm, with the film’s producing team, Sam Logan Khaleghi, Tel Ganesan and Jesse Dean Crawfis.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com