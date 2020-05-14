NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) utilizing the TSX Venture Exchange’s Temporary Relief Bulletin dated April 8, 2020 to enter into a non-brokered private placement at the Company’s closing market price of $0.02 per share as of May 13, 2020.

The Placement will consist of 5,000,000 common shares at $0.02 per common share (the “Shares”) of the Company for gross proceeds of up to $100,000. The Shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period, no warrants will be issued and no Insiders are participating in the Placement. As well, no finders’ fees are expected to be paid.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to pay outstanding auditor’s fees of ~$44,000, TSXV listing sustaining fees of $5,200, and annual regulatory financial filing fees of ~$5,200, with the balance being retained for future corporate administrative purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.

gellis@lupakagold.com

Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com



