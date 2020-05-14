Quarterly revenue of $3.96 billion, up 12 percent year over year

GAAP EPS of $0.82 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.89, up 17 percent and 27 percent year over year, respectively

Returned $392 million to shareholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its second quarter ended Apr. 26, 2020.

Second Quarter Results

Applied generated revenue of $3.96 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 44.2 percent, operating income of $932 million or 23.6 percent of net sales, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 44.6 percent, operating income of $976 million or 24.7 percent of net sales, and EPS of $0.89.

The company returned $392 million to shareholders including $199 million in share repurchases and dividends of $193 million.

“As we navigate the challenges created by COVID-19, we have rallied the company around safety, productivity and keeping our customers and the industry moving forward,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “While the situation remains fluid, based on the visibility we have today, our supply chain is recovering, and underlying demand for our semiconductor equipment and services remains robust.”

Quarterly Results Summary

Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 Change (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 3,957 $ 3,539 12% Gross margin 44.2 % 43.2 % 1.0 points Operating margin 23.6 % 21.9 % 1.7 points Net income $ 755 $ 666 13% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.70 17% Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 44.6 % 43.5 % 1.1 points Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 24.7 % 22.4 % 2.3 points Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 817 $ 660 24% Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.70 27%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.



Second Quarter Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor Systems Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 2,567 $ 2,184 Foundry, logic and other 56 % 58 % DRAM 22 % 18 % Flash memory 22 % 24 % Operating income 782 579 Operating margin 30.5 % 26.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 798 $ 589 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.1 % 27.0 %





Applied Global Services Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 1,018 $ 984 Operating income 256 283 Operating margin 25.1 % 28.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 260 $ 283 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 25.5 % 28.8 %





Display and Adjacent Markets Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 365 $ 348 Operating income 75 42 Operating margin 20.5 % 12.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 78 $ 46 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 21.4 % 13.2 %





Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted for the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring charges and any associated adjustments; certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19; impairments of assets, or investments; gain or loss on sale of strategic investments; certain income tax items and other discrete adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, the tax effect related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year. Additionally, non-GAAP results exclude estimated discrete income tax expense items associated with U.S. tax legislation. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Applied's ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

Applied Materials will discuss these results during an earnings call that begins at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast and related slide presentation will be available at www.appliedmaterials.com . A replay will be available on the website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and beyond, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies, including the impact of the rules published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 28, 2020 relating to certain export license requirements; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; changes in income tax laws; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 Net sales $ 3,957 $ 3,539 $ 8,119 $ 7,292 Cost of products sold 2,208 2,009 4,512 4,097 Gross profit 1,749 1,530 3,607 3,195 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 550 508 1,102 1,024 Marketing and selling 130 133 265 264 General and administrative 137 113 266 223 Total operating expenses 817 754 1,633 1,511 Income from operations 932 776 1,974 1,684 Interest expense 61 60 120 120 Interest and other income, net 7 43 29 83 Income before income taxes 878 759 1,883 1,647 Provision for income taxes 123 93 236 210 Net income $ 755 $ 666 $ 1,647 $ 1,437 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 1.80 $ 1.51 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.70 $ 1.78 $ 1.50 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 917 942 917 950 Diluted 923 948 925 957





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) April 26,

2020 October 27,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,281 $ 3,129 Short-term investments 423 489 Accounts receivable, net 2,625 2,533 Inventories 3,725 3,474 Other current assets 681 581 Total current assets 12,735 10,206 Long-term investments 1,678 1,703 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,534 1,529 Goodwill 3,426 3,399 Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 132 156 Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,310 2,031 Total assets $ 21,815 $ 19,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 600 $ 600 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,831 2,511 Contract liabilities 1,334 1,336 Total current liabilities 4,765 4,447 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,215 4,713 Income taxes payable 1,238 1,275 Other liabilities 573 375 Total liabilities 12,791 10,810 Total stockholders’ equity 9,024 8,214 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,815 $ 19,024





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions) April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 755 $ 666 $ 1,647 $ 1,437 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91 94 185 182 Share-based compensation 71 65 164 130 Deferred income taxes (11 ) 8 19 49 Other 7 (10 ) 22 (9 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (278 ) (23 ) (415 ) (155 ) Cash provided by operating activities 635 800 1,622 1,634 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (71 ) (118 ) (173 ) (251 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27 ) (23 ) (27 ) (23 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 667 442 1,035 906 Purchases of investments (404 ) (430 ) (832 ) (827 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 165 (129 ) 3 (195 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt borrowings, net of issuance costs 1,498 — 1,498 — Proceeds from common stock issuances 76 73 91 73 Common stock repurchases (199 ) (625 ) (399 ) (1,375 ) Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards (10 ) (6 ) (163 ) (80 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (193 ) (189 ) (385 ) (381 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,172 (747 ) 642 (1,763 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 1,972 (76 ) 2,267 (324 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents—beginning of period 3,424 3,192 3,129 3,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents — end of period $ 5,396 $ 3,116 $ 5,396 $ 3,116 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,281 $ 3,116 $ 5,281 $ 3,116 Restricted cash equivalents included in deferred income taxes and other assets 115 — 115 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents $ 5,396 $ 3,116 $ 5,396 $ 3,116 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash payments for income taxes $ 199 $ 198 $ 281 $ 232 Cash refunds from income taxes $ 4 $ 10 $ 5 $ 18 Cash payments for interest $ 76 $ 76 $ 110 $ 110





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Other

(In millions) Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 Unallocated net sales $ 7 $ 23 Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (117 ) (86 ) Share-based compensation (71 ) (65 ) Total $ (181 ) $ (128 )





Additional Information

Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 Net Sales by Geography (In millions) United States 331 457 % of Total 8 % 13 % Europe 181 215 % of Total 5 % 6 % Japan 467 520 % of Total 12 % 15 % Korea 753 441 % of Total 19 % 13 % Taiwan 1,029 794 % of Total 26 % 22 % Southeast Asia 58 119 % of Total 1 % 3 % China 1,138 993 % of Total 29 % 28 % Employees (In thousands) Regular Full Time 22.7 21.4





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reported gross profit - GAAP basis $ 1,749 $ 1,530 $ 3,607 $ 3,195 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 8 9 17 19 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 8 — 8 — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 1,765 $ 1,539 $ 3,632 $ 3,214 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 44.6 % 43.5 % 44.7 % 44.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 932 $ 776 $ 1,974 $ 1,684 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 13 14 26 28 Acquisition integration and deal costs 21 4 34 7 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 10 — 10 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 976 $ 794 $ 2,044 $ 1,719 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 24.7 % 22.4 % 25.2 % 23.6 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Reported net income - GAAP basis $ 755 $ 666 $ 1,647 $ 1,437 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 13 14 26 28 Acquisition integration and deal costs 21 4 34 7 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 10 — 10 — Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 5 (4 ) 7 (6 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 2 (7 ) 4 (17 ) Income tax effect of share-based compensation2 8 1 (25 ) (4 ) Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws3 — — — (24 ) Income tax effects related to amortization of intra-entity intangible asset transfers 16 (31 ) 37 (59 ) Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items (3 ) 17 (4 ) 76 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments4 (10 ) — (15 ) 1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 817 $ 660 $ 1,721 $ 1,439





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 GAAP basis tax benefit related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year on a non-GAAP basis. 3 Charges to income tax provision related to a one-time transition tax as a result of U.S. tax legislation. 4 Adjustment to provision for income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments reflected in income before income taxes. 5 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported earnings per diluted share - GAAP basis $ 0.82 $ 0.70 $ 1.78 $ 1.50 Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Acquisition integration and deal costs 0.02 — 0.04 — Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19 0.01 — 0.01 — Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 0.01 — 0.01 — Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net — — — (0.02 ) Income tax effect of share-based compensation 0.01 — (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws — — — (0.02 ) Income tax effects related to amortization of intra-entity intangible asset transfers 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.04 (0.06 ) Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.08 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.89 $ 0.70 $ 1.86 $ 1.50 Weighted average number of diluted shares 923 948 925 957





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 April 26,

2020 April 28,

2019 Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 782 $ 579 $ 1,697 $ 1,210 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 10 20 21 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 6 — 6 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 798 $ 589 $ 1,723 $ 1,231 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.1 % 27.0 % 32.0 % 27.7 % AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 256 $ 283 $ 534 $ 568 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 4 — 4 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 260 $ 283 $ 538 $ 568 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 25.5 % 28.8 % 26.7 % 29.2 % Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 75 $ 42 $ 113 $ 157 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 3 4 6 7 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 78 $ 46 $ 119 $ 164 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 21.4 % 13.2 % 17.1 % 19.2 %





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE