SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



2020 First Quarter Financial Summary:

Revenue was $202,000, compared to $416,000 in the 2019 first quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.9 million), compared to ($2.1 million) in Q1-2019

Cash and short-term investments totaled $4.4 million as at March 31, 2020

Recent Developments:

Announced a performance improvement program focused on generating near-term revenue, preserving the Company’s resources, extending its cash runway and accelerating the launch of RIZAPORT ® in Spain. The program also includes plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss its recent Complete Response Letter – which requested additional information, but no new bioequivalence study – related to IntelGenx’s resubmitted 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for RIZAPORT ® .

in Spain. The program also includes plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss its recent Complete Response Letter – which requested additional information, but no new bioequivalence study – related to IntelGenx’s resubmitted 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for RIZAPORT . Closed an offering of 16,317,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$8,158,500.

Received a No Objection Letter from Health Canada in response to IntelGenx’s amended Clinical Trial Application for the ongoing Montelukast VersaFilm ® Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease.

Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Announced that a cannabis-infused VersaFilm ® product has been finalized with its co-development partner, and all manufacturing scale-up work has been successfully completed.

product has been finalized with its co-development partner, and all manufacturing scale-up work has been successfully completed. Signed a binding term sheet with Orivas for the commercialization of RIZAPORT® pursuant to which Orivas will obtain exclusive rights to market and sell RIZAPORT® in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland, with the right of first refusal for a predefined term to include the Republic of Belarus and/or Republic of Ukraine, as well as any of the Scandinavian countries (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway).

“This quarter, we continued to make final preparations pending receipt of Health Canada’s micro-processing license, which is required to enable us to begin commercial production of cannabis-infused oral films for our partner,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx. “We also implemented the previously announced performance improvement program, which includes measures to reduce expenses, optimize our organizational structure and extend our cash runway. The expense reduction initiatives include a 20% salary deferral by senior management, a 20% board fee reduction, the cancellation of DSU grants to directors, as well as staffing reductions of 10%. These were difficult, but necessary decisions aimed at maintaining our financial stability during this uncertain time, while better positioning the Company for future success.”

Financial Results:

Total revenues for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $202,000, a decrease of $214,000 compared to $416,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to a $214,000 decrease in Research and Development (“R&D”) revenues.

Operating costs and expenses were $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, versus $2.7 million for the corresponding three-month period of 2019. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 is mainly attributable to a $10,000 decrease in R&D expenses and a $380,000 decrease in Selling, General and Administrative expenses.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $2.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Net comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $2.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to net comprehensive loss of $2.3 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable period of 2019.

As at March 31, 2020, the Company's cash and short-term investments totalled $4.4 million.

Conference Call Details:

IntelGenx will host a conference call to discuss these 2020 first quarter financial results today, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 231-8269 (Canada and United States) or (647) 689-4114 (International), conference ID 9608388. The call will be also be webcast live and archived for twelve months at www.intelgenx.com .

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including, without limitation, anticipated commencement of commercial production of cannabis-infused VersaFilm® and how long operations can be funded based on current assets. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on IntelGenx’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(514) 331-7440 ext 232

stephen@intelgenx.com

Or