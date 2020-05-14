MENLO PARK, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, will present novel immuno-oncology data from the selective cortisol receptor modulator relacorilant at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. This year's annual meeting will be held in a virtual format from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31, 2020. Following its presentation, a copy of our poster will be available at the Research & Pipeline / Publications tab of our website.

“Patients with adrenal cancer often have tumors that produce cortisol, which may limit the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our hypothesis is that administering a selective cortisol modulator in combination with an immunotherapeutic agent such as pembrolizumab will treat the symptoms of hypercortisolism and help pembrolizumab achieve its maximum effect.1 The data presented in this abstract have informed the design of our Phase 1b trial in which 20-patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal tumors that produce cortisol will receive our selective cortisol modulator relacorilant in addition to pembrolizumab.”

Impact of relacorilant, a selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist,

on the immunosuppressive effects of endogenous cortisol (abstract no. 3091)

Session Title : Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Session Type : Poster session

: Poster session Location : Virtual meeting

: Virtual meeting Presentation Available Online: May 29 to November 20, 2020 (meeting registration required)

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, the receptor for cortisol which is activated when cortisol levels are high. Relacorilant does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors, including the progesterone receptor. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome and advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents through 2037. Relacorilant has received orphan designation in the United States for the treatment of both Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, exicorilant and miricorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators, including mifepristone, to treat a variety of serious disorders.

1 For additional information, see Clinicaltrials.gov (trial identifier: NCT04373265 ).

