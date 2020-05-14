BRENTWOOD, Tenn, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of Innovative Medical Advancements and Care, specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces first quarter financial results ending March 31, 2020.

Financial and Select Corporate Highlights from Q1 2020 (all comparisons are with IMAC for the year quarter ending March 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated):

  • Patient service revenues increased 19% to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
     
  • Visits to clinics increased 2% to 31,603 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 30,824 during the three months ended March 31, 2019.
     
  • Net Revenue per visit increased from $89.86 per visit to $109.54 per visit from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, respectively.
     
  • IMAC implemented a new telehealth option to allow active care patients direct and consistent communications with IMAC medical professionals even while observing “shelter in place” status.
     
  • The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has named IMAC Regeneration Centers as an approved provider of medical treatment, physical therapy and chiropractic services for their Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP).
     
  • The company further expanded geographic reach with its first clinic operation in Florida with the purchase of Chiropractic Health of Southwest Florida, Inc. in Bonita Springs.
     
  • IMAC appointed Gerald M. Hayden, Jr. to its Board of Directors.         

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, IMAC continued to serve clients and execute on its business plan. Earlier in the year we announced the initiation of our telehealth option, just as the ‘shelter in place’ orders began. Since then, we have logged over 1,000 telehealth appointments to supplement lost service days,” said Jeff Ervin, IMAC Holdings chief executive officer. “Based on the gradual flattening of the curve and the easing of temporary government restrictions where IMAC Regeneration Centers are located, all of our facilities have reopened to full operation as of May 4, 2020. In addition, the response to our membership program launched in January has been impressive, with nearly 500 active membership plans at the end of the quarter.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Patient service revenues increased 19% to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. These increases were primarily due to the 2019 acquisitions of ISDI Holdings II and PHR Holdings.

Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $2.3 million, including proceeds from notes payable, net of related fees, which totaled $1.2 million and proceeds from the issuance of common stock of $1.4 million. Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $3.8 million, including proceeds from our initial public offering, net of related fees.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, one Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center, and three IMAC Regeneration Centers sponsored by Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

Financial Tables Follow.

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  March 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $1,281,940  $373,689 
Accounts receivable, net  1,421,131   1,258,325 
Deferred compensation, current portion  265,677   312,258 
Other assets  572,559   633,303 
Total current assets  3,541,307   2,577,575 
         
Property and equipment, net  3,530,767   3,692,009 
         
Other assets:        
Goodwill  2,040,696   2,040,696 
Intangible assets, net  7,072,302   7,169,072 
Deferred equity costs  143,655   170,274 
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  422,544   549,563 
Security deposits  551,284   499,488 
Right of use asset  3,800,997   3,719,401 
Total other assets  14,031,478   14,148,494 
         
Total assets $21,103,552  $20,418,078 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $3,278,967  $2,909,666 
Patient deposits  292,475   189,691 
Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs  4,089,567   1,422,554 
Finance lease obligation, current portion  17,662   17,473 
Line of credit  79,961   79,961 
Liability to issue common stock, current portion  501,844   421,044 
Operating lease liability, current portion  1,024,491   1,025,247 
Total current liabilities  9,284,967   6,065,636 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  320,352   2,109,065 
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion  62,078   66,565 
Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion  417,266   578,866 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  3,691,169   3,660,654 
Other non-current liabilities  45,000   - 
         
Total liabilities  13,820,832   12,480,786 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019  -   - 
Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 10,009,098 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  10,003   8,907 
Additional paid-in capital  21,465,115   20,050,634 
Accumulated deficit  (11,775,595)  (10,042,050)
Non-controlling interest  (2,416,803)  (2,080,199)
Total stockholders’ equity  7,282,720   7,937,292 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $21,103,552  $20,418,078 


 

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2020  2019 
Patient revenues, net $3,309,069  $2,769,828 
         
Management fees  12,487   - 
Total revenue  3,321,556   2,769,828 
         
Operating expenses:        
Patient expenses  379,817   436,129 
Salaries and benefits  2,926,150   2,064,623 
Share-based compensation  81,084   3,749 
Advertising and marketing  241,817   347,016 
General and administrative  1,236,138   977,369 
Depreciation and amortization  450,495   285,567 
Total operating expenses  5,315,501   4,114,453 
         
Operating loss  (1,993,945)  (1,344,625)
         
Other expenses:        
Other expenses  -   (15,955)
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -   (639,159)
Interest expense  (76,204)  (30,671)
Total other expenses  (76,204)  (685,785)
         
Net loss before income taxes  (2,070,149)  (2,030,410)
         
Income taxes  -   - 
         
Net loss  (2,070,149)  (2,030,410)
         
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest  336,604   431,223 
         
Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $(1,733,545) $(1,599,187)
         
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted $(0.18) $(0.27)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  9,611,252   5,919,856 
 

 

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(Unaudited)

  Common Stock  Additional  Non-       
  Number of
Shares		  Par  Paid-In-
Capital		  Controlling
Interest		  Accumulated Deficit  Total 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2018  4,553,623  $4,534  $1,233,966  $(1,625,840) $(3,544,820)  (3,932,160)
Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees  850,000   850   3,503,314           3,504,164 
Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes  449,217   449   2,245,636           2,246,085 
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions  1,410,183   1,410   7,247,798           7,249,208 
Exercise of warrants  9,900   10   49,490           49,500 
Net loss              (431,223)  (1,599,187)  (2,030,410)
Balance, March 31, 2019  7,252,923  $7,253  $ 14,280,204  $(2,057,063) $(5,144,007) $7,086,387 


  Common Stock  Additional  Non-       
  Number of
Shares		  Par  Paid-In-
Capital		  Controlling
Interest		  Accumulated Deficit  Total 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2019  8,913,258  $8,907  $20,050,634  $(2,080,199) $(10,042,050)  7,937,292 
Issuance of common stock  1,095,840   1,096   1,376,122           1,377,218 
Issuance of employee stock options          38,359           38,359 
Net loss              (336,604)  (1,733,545)  (2,070,149)
Balance, March 31, 2020   10,009,098  $10,003  $ 21,465,115  $(2,416,803) $(11,775,595) $7,282,720 


IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(2,070,149) $(2,030,410)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  450,495   285,567 
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -   639,159 
Share based compensation  81,084   - 
Deferred rent  -   (12,969)
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:        
Accounts receivable, net  (141,966)  (361,450)
Other assets  64,120   (230,796)
Security deposits  (51,796)  (3,310)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  408,221   361,428 
Patient deposits  102,784   485,392 
Lease incentive obligation  -   (26,759)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,157,207)  (894,149)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (7,243)  (42,426)
Acquisition of IMAC Florida (Note 7)  (200,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (207,243)  (42,426)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of related fees  -   3,839,482 
Proceeds from warrants exercised  -   49,500 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  1,403,837   - 
Proceeds from notes payable  1,200,000   100,000 
Payments on notes payable  (256,838)  (27,053)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (70,000)  - 
Payments on line of credit  -   (150,000)
Payments on finance lease obligation  (4,298)  (4,118)
Net cash provided by financing activities  2,272,701   3,807,811 
         
Net increase in cash  908,251   2,871,237 
         
Cash, beginning of period  373,689   194,316 
         
Cash, end of period $1,281,940  $3,065,553 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $27,412  $30,671 
Non cash financing and investing:        
Debt discount notes payable $115,000  $- 