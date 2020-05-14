BRENTWOOD, Tenn, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of Innovative Medical Advancements and Care, specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces first quarter financial results ending March 31, 2020.



Financial and Select Corporate Highlights from Q1 2020 (all comparisons are with IMAC for the year quarter ending March 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated):

Patient service revenues increased 19% to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



Visits to clinics increased 2% to 31,603 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 30,824 during the three months ended March 31, 2019.



Net Revenue per visit increased from $89.86 per visit to $109.54 per visit from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, respectively.



IMAC implemented a new telehealth option to allow active care patients direct and consistent communications with IMAC medical professionals even while observing “shelter in place” status.



The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has named IMAC Regeneration Centers as an approved provider of medical treatment, physical therapy and chiropractic services for their Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP).



The company further expanded geographic reach with its first clinic operation in Florida with the purchase of Chiropractic Health of Southwest Florida, Inc. in Bonita Springs.



IMAC appointed Gerald M. Hayden, Jr. to its Board of Directors.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, IMAC continued to serve clients and execute on its business plan. Earlier in the year we announced the initiation of our telehealth option, just as the ‘shelter in place’ orders began. Since then, we have logged over 1,000 telehealth appointments to supplement lost service days,” said Jeff Ervin, IMAC Holdings chief executive officer. “Based on the gradual flattening of the curve and the easing of temporary government restrictions where IMAC Regeneration Centers are located, all of our facilities have reopened to full operation as of May 4, 2020. In addition, the response to our membership program launched in January has been impressive, with nearly 500 active membership plans at the end of the quarter.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Patient service revenues increased 19% to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. These increases were primarily due to the 2019 acquisitions of ISDI Holdings II and PHR Holdings.

Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $2.3 million, including proceeds from notes payable, net of related fees, which totaled $1.2 million and proceeds from the issuance of common stock of $1.4 million. Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $3.8 million, including proceeds from our initial public offering, net of related fees.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, one Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center, and three IMAC Regeneration Centers sponsored by Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors:

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com

Financial Tables Follow.

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,281,940 $ 373,689 Accounts receivable, net 1,421,131 1,258,325 Deferred compensation, current portion 265,677 312,258 Other assets 572,559 633,303 Total current assets 3,541,307 2,577,575 Property and equipment, net 3,530,767 3,692,009 Other assets: Goodwill 2,040,696 2,040,696 Intangible assets, net 7,072,302 7,169,072 Deferred equity costs 143,655 170,274 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 422,544 549,563 Security deposits 551,284 499,488 Right of use asset 3,800,997 3,719,401 Total other assets 14,031,478 14,148,494 Total assets $ 21,103,552 $ 20,418,078 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,278,967 $ 2,909,666 Patient deposits 292,475 189,691 Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs 4,089,567 1,422,554 Finance lease obligation, current portion 17,662 17,473 Line of credit 79,961 79,961 Liability to issue common stock, current portion 501,844 421,044 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,024,491 1,025,247 Total current liabilities 9,284,967 6,065,636 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of current portion 320,352 2,109,065 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 62,078 66,565 Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion 417,266 578,866 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,691,169 3,660,654 Other non-current liabilities 45,000 - Total liabilities 13,820,832 12,480,786 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 10,009,098 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 10,003 8,907 Additional paid-in capital 21,465,115 20,050,634 Accumulated deficit (11,775,595 ) (10,042,050 ) Non-controlling interest (2,416,803 ) (2,080,199 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,282,720 7,937,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,103,552 $ 20,418,078





IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Patient revenues, net $ 3,309,069 $ 2,769,828 Management fees 12,487 - Total revenue 3,321,556 2,769,828 Operating expenses: Patient expenses 379,817 436,129 Salaries and benefits 2,926,150 2,064,623 Share-based compensation 81,084 3,749 Advertising and marketing 241,817 347,016 General and administrative 1,236,138 977,369 Depreciation and amortization 450,495 285,567 Total operating expenses 5,315,501 4,114,453 Operating loss (1,993,945 ) (1,344,625 ) Other expenses: Other expenses - (15,955 ) Beneficial conversion interest expense - (639,159 ) Interest expense (76,204 ) (30,671 ) Total other expenses (76,204 ) (685,785 ) Net loss before income taxes (2,070,149 ) (2,030,410 ) Income taxes - - Net loss (2,070,149 ) (2,030,410 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest 336,604 431,223 Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $ (1,733,545 ) $ (1,599,187 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 9,611,252 5,919,856





IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2018 4,553,623 $ 4,534 $ 1,233,966 $ (1,625,840 ) $ (3,544,820 ) (3,932,160 ) Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees 850,000 850 3,503,314 3,504,164 Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes 449,217 449 2,245,636 2,246,085 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions 1,410,183 1,410 7,247,798 7,249,208 Exercise of warrants 9,900 10 49,490 49,500 Net loss (431,223 ) (1,599,187 ) (2,030,410 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 7,252,923 $ 7,253 $ 14,280,204 $ (2,057,063 ) $ (5,144,007 ) $ 7,086,387





Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2019 8,913,258 $ 8,907 $ 20,050,634 $ (2,080,199 ) $ (10,042,050 ) 7,937,292 Issuance of common stock 1,095,840 1,096 1,376,122 1,377,218 Issuance of employee stock options 38,359 38,359 Net loss (336,604 ) (1,733,545 ) (2,070,149 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 10,009,098 $ 10,003 $ 21,465,115 $ (2,416,803 ) $ (11,775,595 ) $ 7,282,720



IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)