BRENTWOOD, Tenn, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of Innovative Medical Advancements and Care, specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces first quarter financial results ending March 31, 2020.
Financial and Select Corporate Highlights from Q1 2020 (all comparisons are with IMAC for the year quarter ending March 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated):
“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, IMAC continued to serve clients and execute on its business plan. Earlier in the year we announced the initiation of our telehealth option, just as the ‘shelter in place’ orders began. Since then, we have logged over 1,000 telehealth appointments to supplement lost service days,” said Jeff Ervin, IMAC Holdings chief executive officer. “Based on the gradual flattening of the curve and the easing of temporary government restrictions where IMAC Regeneration Centers are located, all of our facilities have reopened to full operation as of May 4, 2020. In addition, the response to our membership program launched in January has been impressive, with nearly 500 active membership plans at the end of the quarter.”
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Patient service revenues increased 19% to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. These increases were primarily due to the 2019 acquisitions of ISDI Holdings II and PHR Holdings.
Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $2.3 million, including proceeds from notes payable, net of related fees, which totaled $1.2 million and proceeds from the issuance of common stock of $1.4 million. Net cash provided by financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $3.8 million, including proceeds from our initial public offering, net of related fees.
About IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, one Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center, and three IMAC Regeneration Centers sponsored by Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com
Financial Tables Follow.
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,281,940
|$
|373,689
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,421,131
|1,258,325
|Deferred compensation, current portion
|265,677
|312,258
|Other assets
|572,559
|633,303
|Total current assets
|3,541,307
|2,577,575
|Property and equipment, net
|3,530,767
|3,692,009
|Other assets:
|Goodwill
|2,040,696
|2,040,696
|Intangible assets, net
|7,072,302
|7,169,072
|Deferred equity costs
|143,655
|170,274
|Deferred compensation, net of current portion
|422,544
|549,563
|Security deposits
|551,284
|499,488
|Right of use asset
|3,800,997
|3,719,401
|Total other assets
|14,031,478
|14,148,494
|Total assets
|$
|21,103,552
|$
|20,418,078
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,278,967
|$
|2,909,666
|Patient deposits
|292,475
|189,691
|Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs
|4,089,567
|1,422,554
|Finance lease obligation, current portion
|17,662
|17,473
|Line of credit
|79,961
|79,961
|Liability to issue common stock, current portion
|501,844
|421,044
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|1,024,491
|1,025,247
|Total current liabilities
|9,284,967
|6,065,636
|Long-term liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|320,352
|2,109,065
|Finance lease obligation, net of current portion
|62,078
|66,565
|Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion
|417,266
|578,866
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|3,691,169
|3,660,654
|Other non-current liabilities
|45,000
|-
|Total liabilities
|13,820,832
|12,480,786
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 10,009,098 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|10,003
|8,907
|Additional paid-in capital
|21,465,115
|20,050,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(11,775,595
|)
|(10,042,050
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(2,416,803
|)
|(2,080,199
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|7,282,720
|7,937,292
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|21,103,552
|$
|20,418,078
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Patient revenues, net
|$
|3,309,069
|$
|2,769,828
|Management fees
|12,487
|-
|Total revenue
|3,321,556
|2,769,828
|Operating expenses:
|Patient expenses
|379,817
|436,129
|Salaries and benefits
|2,926,150
|2,064,623
|Share-based compensation
|81,084
|3,749
|Advertising and marketing
|241,817
|347,016
|General and administrative
|1,236,138
|977,369
|Depreciation and amortization
|450,495
|285,567
|Total operating expenses
|5,315,501
|4,114,453
|Operating loss
|(1,993,945
|)
|(1,344,625
|)
|Other expenses:
|Other expenses
|-
|(15,955
|)
|Beneficial conversion interest expense
|-
|(639,159
|)
|Interest expense
|(76,204
|)
|(30,671
|)
|Total other expenses
|(76,204
|)
|(685,785
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(2,070,149
|)
|(2,030,410
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(2,070,149
|)
|(2,030,410
|)
|Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|336,604
|431,223
|Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(1,733,545
|)
|$
|(1,599,187
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|9,611,252
|5,919,856
|
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Non-
|Number of
Shares
|Par
|Paid-In-
Capital
|Controlling
Interest
|Accumulated Deficit
|Total
|Balance, December 31, 2018
|4,553,623
|$
|4,534
|$
|1,233,966
|$
|(1,625,840
|)
|$
|(3,544,820
|)
|(3,932,160
|)
|Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees
|850,000
|850
|3,503,314
|3,504,164
|Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes
|449,217
|449
|2,245,636
|2,246,085
|Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions
|1,410,183
|1,410
|7,247,798
|7,249,208
|Exercise of warrants
|9,900
|10
|49,490
|49,500
|Net loss
|(431,223
|)
|(1,599,187
|)
|(2,030,410
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2019
|7,252,923
|$
|7,253
|$
|14,280,204
|$
|(2,057,063
|)
|$
|(5,144,007
|)
|$
|7,086,387
|Common Stock
|Additional
|Non-
|Number of
Shares
|Par
|Paid-In-
Capital
|Controlling
Interest
|Accumulated Deficit
|Total
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|8,913,258
|$
|8,907
|$
|20,050,634
|$
|(2,080,199
|)
|$
|(10,042,050
|)
|7,937,292
|Issuance of common stock
|1,095,840
|1,096
|1,376,122
|1,377,218
|Issuance of employee stock options
|38,359
|38,359
|Net loss
|(336,604
|)
|(1,733,545
|)
|(2,070,149
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2020
|10,009,098
|$
|10,003
|$
|21,465,115
|$
|(2,416,803
|)
|$
|(11,775,595
|)
|$
|7,282,720
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,070,149
|)
|$
|(2,030,410
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|450,495
|285,567
|Beneficial conversion interest expense
|-
|639,159
|Share based compensation
|81,084
|-
|Deferred rent
|-
|(12,969
|)
|(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(141,966
|)
|(361,450
|)
|Other assets
|64,120
|(230,796
|)
|Security deposits
|(51,796
|)
|(3,310
|)
|Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|408,221
|361,428
|Patient deposits
|102,784
|485,392
|Lease incentive obligation
|-
|(26,759
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,157,207
|)
|(894,149
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(7,243
|)
|(42,426
|)
|Acquisition of IMAC Florida (Note 7)
|(200,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(207,243
|)
|(42,426
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of related fees
|-
|3,839,482
|Proceeds from warrants exercised
|-
|49,500
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|1,403,837
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|1,200,000
|100,000
|Payments on notes payable
|(256,838
|)
|(27,053
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(70,000
|)
|-
|Payments on line of credit
|-
|(150,000
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligation
|(4,298
|)
|(4,118
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,272,701
|3,807,811
|Net increase in cash
|908,251
|2,871,237
|Cash, beginning of period
|373,689
|194,316
|Cash, end of period
|$
|1,281,940
|$
|3,065,553
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|27,412
|$
|30,671
|Non cash financing and investing:
|Debt discount notes payable
|$
|115,000
|$
|-
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
Brentwood, Tennessee, UNITED STATES
