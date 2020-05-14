TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company notes that the financial results provided for the three months ended March 31, 2020 give effect to the merger that closed on November 7, 2019 as described below.



Management Commentary:

“Our first quarter revenue performance was significantly impacted by the global pandemic caused by COVID-19,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Approximately 30% of our 2019 sales came from the APAC and European regions which were impacted by the pandemic throughout the first quarter. We also saw a pronounced decline in system sales, product sales and service revenues in North America and Latin America beginning in March 2020, primarily as a result of mandated government lockdowns or ‘shelter-in-place’ requirements in these regions. We expect COVID-19 will continue to significantly negatively affect customer demand in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and into the second half of the year.”

“During this period of unprecedented disruption, we remain focused on supporting our global customers and on protecting the health and safety of our employees. We acted quickly in response to the challenges presented by COVID-19 to implement measures to reduce costs and preserve capital. We expect our restructuring program, combined with previously announced synergies and cost reductions, to result in cost savings of approximately $38 million in 2020 and continuing into 2021. While the near-term outlook has been challenged by this global pandemic, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity remains extremely compelling for us as a leading player in both the global minimally invasive/non-invasive medical aesthetics market and the minimally invasive surgical hair restoration market.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary:

Total GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 41% year-over-year, to $14.5 million, compared to total GAAP revenue of $24.6 million for the first quarter 2019, driven by the negative impact on our business as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. Total GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2020 includes $1.9 million of revenue from Venus Concept Inc. (formerly Restoration Robotics, Inc.) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $43.6 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the first quarter 2019. GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 included a non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charge of $27.5 million, related to the adverse change in market conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. for the first quarter of 2020 of $50.2 million, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. of $5.3 million for the first quarter 2019. Net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. for the first quarter of 2020 included a non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charge of $27.5 million, as well as foreign exchange losses of $4.3 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, related to changes in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter 2019.

In response to the challenging business environment in recent months related to COVID-19, the Company implemented a restructuring program from which it expects to realize costs savings of approximately $20.0 million in 2020 and continuing into 2021. The Company had previously identified approximately $18.0 million of synergies and cost reductions, which are expected to be realized over the course of 2020, related to the merger of Venus Concept Ltd. and Restoration Robotics Inc. which closed on November 7, 2019.

The Company had $20.6 million and $15.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and total debt obligations of approximately $71.5 million and $69.0 million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

On February 14, 2020, the Company announced that it had received CE Mark approval to market Venus Bliss for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks, skin tightening, circumferential reduction and cellulite reduction and a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market NeoGraft 2.0 for hair restoration.

On March 3, 2020, the Company announced that it had expanded its executive team with the appointment of Chad A. Zaring to the newly-created role of Chief Commercial Officer, effective February 10, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of shares of its common stock, Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a private placement to a group of investors, including EW Healthcare Partners, HealthQuest Capital and SEDCO Capital. The net proceeds from securities sold in the private placement was $20.3 million.





Venus Concept Inc. Supplemental Financial Information – Revenue By Geographic Area*



Three Months Ended March 31, Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 $ % United States $ 5.6 $ 9.5 $ (3.9 ) (41 )% International 8.9 15.0 (6.2 ) (41 )% Total Revenue $ 14. 5 $ 24.6 $ (10.1 ) (41 )%

*numbers may not foot due to rounding

Venus Concept Inc. Supplemental Financial Information – Revenue By Type*



Three Months Ended March 31, Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 $ % Lease revenue $ 6.8 $ 15.7 $ (8.9 ) (57 )% System revenue 3.5 6.3 (2.8 ) (45 )% Product revenue 1.5 1.3 0.2 14

% Service revenue 2.7 1.2 1.5 125

% Total Revenue $ 14.5 $ 24.6 $ (10.1 ) (41 )%

*numbers may not foot due to rounding



First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $10.1 million, or 41%, to $14.5 million, compared to $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total products and services revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $1.1 million, or 13%, to $7.7 million, compared to $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total leases revenue decreased $8.9 million, or 57%, to $6.8 million, compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The decrease in total revenue, by geography, for the first quarter of 2020 was driven by a decrease of $6.2 million, or 41%, in international revenue and a decrease of $3.9 million, or 41%, in the U.S. revenue, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in revenue in the United States was driven by COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal and state governments. The decrease in revenue in international markets is largely due to business disruptions caused by restrictions imposed by the Chinese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic in January and February followed by lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed subsequently by federal and local governments in other countries and markets in which we operate. In both the United States and international markets, the business closures and the resultant uncertainty negatively impacted our ability to access and sell into our customary channels. Where accessibility was possible, selling efforts were hampered by target customer concerns over economic uncertainty.

The decrease in total revenue, by product category, for the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to a decrease of $8.9 million, or 57%, in lease revenue, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 45%, in system revenue, offset partially by an increase of $1.5 million, or 125%, in service revenue and an increase of $0.2 million, or 14%, in product revenue. The decrease in lease revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by COVID-19 related disruptions, lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal and local governments. The decrease in system revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was driven by a 48% decrease in revenue from Venus Concept systems, offset partially by the contribution of revenue from the sale of ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® systems, products and services. The increase in service revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was driven by the contribution of service revenue associated with the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® systems, offset partially by a 7% decrease in Venus Concept service revenue.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $8.8 million, or 49%, to $9.3 million, compared to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to disruptions due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal and local governments in countries and markets we operate. Gross margin was 64.0% of revenue for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 73.5% of revenue for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit percentage is primarily related excess manufacturing costs related to the ARTAS® system, as a result of lower than expected production, and inventory fair value adjustments recognized on the business combination with Venus Concept Ltd. expensed through cost of goods sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased $32.9 million, or 165%, to $52.9 million, compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by a non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charge of $27.5 million. Excluding the impairment charge, operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased $5.5 million, or 27%, driven by an increase of $5.8 million, or 70%, in general and administrative expenses and, to a lesser extent, an increase of $0.6 million, or 27%, in research and development expense, offset partially by a decrease of $0.9 million, or 10%, in sales and marketing expenses. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses driven primarily by increased costs related to public company reporting obligations, increased bad debt expense and additional amortization of intangible assets recognized on the business combination with Venus Concept Ltd.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $43.6 million, compared to operating loss of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $50.2 million, or $1.68 per share, compared to net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders of $5.3 million, or $1.10 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Weighted average shares used to compute net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders per share were 29.8 million and 4.8 million for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Guidance:

On March 30, 2020, due to the rapidly evolving market conditions and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19, the Company withdrew its previously announced fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance which was issued on January 13, 2020. At this date the Company cannot predict the specific extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its financial and operating results for the fiscal year 2020. The Company plans to provide additional information, to the extent practicable, during its second quarter of 2020 earnings call in August.

Merger of Venus Concept Ltd. and Restoration Robotics Inc.:

On November 7, 2019, the Company (formerly Restoration Robotics, Inc., “Restoration Robotics”) (NASDAQ: HAIR, through November 7, 2019), a global leader in robotic hair restoration, completed its merger with Venus Concept Ltd. effective November 7, 2019.

Immediately following the merger, Restoration Robotics changed its corporate name to Venus Concept Inc. (the “Company”) and the business conducted by Venus Concept Ltd. became the primary business of the Company.

Immediately following the completion of the merger, the Company effected a 15-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock.

Immediately following the completion of the merger, the Company completed a $28.1 million equity financing by EW Healthcare Partners, HealthQuest Capital, SEDCO Capital and others.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft®, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,628 $ 15,666 Restricted cash 83 83 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,889 and $10,494 as of March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019 55,020 58,977 Inventories 18,923 18,844 Deferred expenses 30 59 Prepaid expenses 2,552 2,523 Advances to suppliers 243 450 Other current assets 2,986 3,101 Total current assets 100,465 99,703 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables 27,867 35,656 Deferred tax assets 409 622 Severance pay funds 658 710 Property and equipment, net 4,389 4,648 Intangible assets 21,470 22,338 Goodwill — 27,450 Total long-term assets 54,793 91,424 TOTAL ASSETS $ 155,258 $ 191,127 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit $ 8,212 $ 7,789 Trade payables 9,208 9,401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,220 21,120 Taxes payable 1,960 2,172 Unearned interest income 3,672 3,942 Warranty accrual 1,084 1,254 Deferred revenues 1,916 2,495 Total current liabilities 41,272 48,173 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 63,261 61,229 Accrued severance pay 848 827 Deferred tax liabilities 1,085 1,017 Unearned interest income 977 1,681 Warranty accrual 550 723 Other long-term liabilities 691 799 Total long-term liabilities 67,412 66,276 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,684 114,449 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Note 1): Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 660,000 shares authorized, 660,000 shares and none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 32,194,285 and 28,686,116 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 24 24 Additional paid-in capital (Note 2) 170,657 149,840 Accumulated deficit (125,876 ) (75,686 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 44,805 74,178 Non-controlling interests 1,769 2,500 46,574 76,678 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 155,258 $ 191,127



Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months

Ended March 31 2020 2019 Revenue Leases $ 6,813 $ 15,742 Products and services 7,695 8,838 14,508 24,580 Cost of goods sold Leases 1,452 3,479 Products and services 3,776 3,036 5,228 6,515 Gross profit 9,280 18,065 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 8,611 9,532 General and administrative 14,176 8,340 Research and development 2,624 2,061 Goodwill impairment 27,450 — Total operating expenses 52,861 19,933 Loss from operations (43,581 ) (1,868 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss 4,279 697 Finance expenses 2,254 1,654 Loss before income taxes (50,114 ) (4,219 ) Income tax expense 589 886 Net loss (50,703 ) (5,105 ) Loss attributable to stockholders of the Company (50,190 ) (5,273 ) (Loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (513 ) 168 (50,703 ) (5,105 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.68 ) $ (1.10 ) Diluted $ (1.68 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 29,812 4,776 Diluted 29,812 4,776

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net loss income before foreign exchange loss, financial expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are a non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months

Ended March 31 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Net loss $ (50,703 ) $ (5,105 ) Foreign exchange loss 4,279 697 Finance expenses 2,254 1,654 Income tax expense 589 886 Depreciation and amortization 1,245 325 Stock-based compensation expense 517 375 Goodwill impairment charge 27,450 — Other adjustments (1) 638 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,731 ) $ (1,168 )

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the other adjustments are mainly severance and retention payments.