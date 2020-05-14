OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference and the Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference.



Event Details:

15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Virtual Presentation: 4:45 p.m. ET

Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Virtual Presentation: 9:10 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

